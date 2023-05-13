Bassetti “In the UK there is a return of measles” / “To prevent it you need 2 vaccinations”

Usual appointment with the professor Matteo Bassetti this morning at Buongiorno Benessere. During the live broadcast on Rai Uno of the program conducted by Vera Carbone, the professor and head of infectious diseases at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, who has become very well known following the covid pandemic, commented as usual on the facts of the week in health and healthcare. The first words are on measles and in this regard Bassetti explained: “The news of the week is that unfortunately measles is returning, in England they are very worried because they had more cases in the first 4 months of 2023 than in all of 2022, the same figure in Maine, east coast of the United States“.

The Genoese doctor added: “The problem is that with covid we have lost many other vaccinations so we remind everyone that measles it can be prevented with two vaccinations the first done between the 12th and 15th month and the second done at the age of 6, it is important that parents check whether the children have been vaccinated because perhaps in these three terrible years of covid someone has lost it ”.

BASSETTI BETWEEN MEASLES, MASKS AND TAMPONS

And again: “Let’s avoid that even in Italy there could be a resurgence of measles which is a non-serious disease but which, if it were to circulate again, would find very susceptible to this disease on its way. we of our generation have had measles, the natural disease so we can rest assured because we have antibodies, while children must be supervised by parents who have had the vaccination because they are more at risk of recurrence”.

Matteo Bassetti he then spoke of the masks saying: “Last week the WHO declared the end of the covid emergency and this means returning to complete normality but if I go to a ward where there are frail and elderly people it is good that I wear a mask, elsewhere we can also not wear it. We continue to recommend the use of the mask to those with respiratory symptoms but we stop swabbing, the Italian tampon factory must close because it is no longer possible to swab those who go to the emergency room if they have broken an arm, thanks to the end of the emergency we can also say no to swabs “.

