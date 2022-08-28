No obligation to masks in return to school in September, but the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza warns: “Later we will see on the basis of the evolution of the epidemiological situation“. This does not mean that it cannot be used nor does the fact that there is no obligation make it useless. “The mask is used when needed. If I am in a place without ventilation and indoors, even if there is no obligation, I use it. It is not forbidden to use it, it is a useful tool, a shield to avoid taking Covid», Declared the minister at high altitude Article 1 to Rtl 102.5“ Non stop news ”. His words were severely contested by Matteo Bassetti.

Smallpox of the monkeys, Bassetti “Vaccinate gay? I’m a doctor …” / “Covid dead? Investigate”

For the infectious disease specialist, the masks at school “they are useless“And Hope’s words are”embarrassing, there is no other way to define them». Matteo Bassetti he said to himself “really embarrassed. And I don’t say anything else“. The director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa at beraking latest news went even further: “This statement once again proves more than that role».

Covid, stop isolation 7 positive days / Quarantine rules change: new circular

BASSETTI “HOPE? GREAT FIGURE … “

According to Matteo Bassetti the role of Minister of Health “it is up to a technician“, Why so”politicians would be avoided from very bad figures like this one“. For the infectious disease specialist, one cannot continue to pursue a single line with respect to the rest of the world in the belief that others are wrong. “So with regards to masks in schools, if all other countries in the world have removed them, why do we have to continue with this controversy?He asks himself. Bassetti’s feeling is that it has become an ideological controversy which, however, has nothing scientific, because otherwise others in Europe would have continued to use masks.

Dead Covid, Burioni and Bassetti: “Enough antibiotics” / “We need a commission of inquiry”

«In reality, the mask at school is absolutely useless, because the moments in which children can infect and infect are at the entrance and at the exit from school, and in common moments more than when they are sitting at the desk», Bassetti reiterated. Furthermore, he recalled that Covid currently hurts less and there has been an important vaccination campaign, so there are no reasons to continue with the obligation of masks.

© breaking latest news