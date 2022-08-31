Genoa – “I find it very dangerous to divide, as some parties are doing, on science which is one and only. To see today some politicians completely against science and medicine, who point the finger at doctors and nurses who have worked belly to earth for two years and a half saving thousands of lives, it makes me sick. ” He remarks this in an interview Matteo BassettiDirector of Infectious Diseases San Martino Hospital in Genoa.

The infectious disease specialist also returned to the need to set up a commission of inquiry to shed light on the deaths linked to the pandemic: “We do not need a parliamentary commission of inquiry on Covid but an investigation committee composed of doctors and scientists “.

So Bassetti indirectly replies to what was proposed by Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fdi, who had asked for a commission of inquiry into the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. “What should the parliamentary committee investigate? About the fact that there was no pandemic plan? – Bassetti asks – About the fact that we had fewer beds in intensive care than we needed? Why did we buy some masks and not others? but if we want to understand why there have been so many deaths or why some therapies have been misused, then we need an independent scientific commission “.

“The reduction of the quarantine is positive but comes late”

Bassetti also commented on the decision to reduce the quarantine for asymptomatic positives (it goes from 7 days to 5 with a negative test): “The reduction of the quarantine to 5 days is a decision that comes very late, there are countries like Israel that for a year they have had the isolation of asymptomatic positives at 5 days. We arrive late and when the quarantine should be eliminated, in the sense that I believe it is right to face this infectious disease like many others that we already manage and which certainly do not foresee the quarantine “.

“Today against Sars-CoV-2 we have vaccinesalso updated on arrival, effective antivirals and monoclonals – explained Bassetti – We have learned to know it and today it is anyway an infectious disease like so many othersI don’t see why a person should be quarantined for Covid and not for the flu “.

According to the Genoese infectious disease specialist, “a review of the rules would also be useful for bring out the submerged positives who do the swab at home and do not declare themselves. So let’s trust the citizens, let’s make them responsible: those who have symptoms stay at home and those who are asymptomatic get a test and if they can’t stay at home they go out with the Ffp2 “.

“Polio? You need to get vaccinated in order not to go back 70 years “

The infectious specialist Bassetti also spoke on Twitter today about the new cases of polio reported in different areas of the world, underlining how necessary it is to vaccinate those who are not yet covered by that disease. The post follows within hours of the alarm raised by the World Health Organization for recent polio cases in New York, the United Kingdom and Israel, genetically linked to each other: “We were one step away from polio eradication, but the recent cases represent a wake-up call. Anyone who has not or has not vaccinated their children should do so. Ignorance, bad faith and misinformation risk making us go back 70 years … Truly incredible “.