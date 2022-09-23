Covid-19 “as we knew it in 2020 and in 2021 is over, now there is a different Covid to live with in the coming years. We will still see it as one of the ten causes of death in the world for many years to come” . He tells Rai Radio1, a guest of A Sheep Day, Matteo Bassetti, infectious disease specialist and director of the San Martino Infectious Diseases Clinic in Genoa.

When asked if the flu is more dangerous today than Covid, Bassetti replied: “Absolutely yes, absolutely. For flu we only have one antiviral, for Covid we have three. For flu we don’t even have one. one monoclonal antibody, for Covid we have two. And we have vaccines that are very good “.