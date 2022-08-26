“Tomato-flu or the tomato virus. A new virus that has affected 100 children under 5 in India. The lesions on the skin look like small tomatoes, red lesions and resemble mouth / hand / foot syndrome in clinical evolution.” Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, talks about it in a post on Facebook posting an article by Cnbc on the new virus. “A phenomenon to be kept under observation without any alarm”, underlines the infectious disease specialist.