Bath after lunch, the right time to wait to avoid the worst

Can you swim in the sea or in the pool immediately after eating? Here’s how to avoid unpleasant accidents.



There is nothing more beautiful than a dip in the sea on a hot summer afternoon. Starting in June, every year, the beaches fill up with families looking for a bit of refreshment. Despite this understandable desire, it is very common to see quarrels under the umbrella. Usually, it’s the little ones who insist on wanting to get into the water right after lunch. In their eyes, there is no reason in the world that could justify such a renunciation.

Parents, however, who grew up with “old school” advice, are often reluctant to give them permission. The fear that congestion may occur, following an abandoned meal or a drink drunk too quickly, is always lurking. In some cases, these fears stem from false myths, in others, on the contrary, they are more than justified. With a few small tweaks, you can have fun without jeopardizing your safety. Here’s how to avoid worrying unnecessarily.

What to do to avoid feeling sea-sick after eating: the rules for safe swimming

Fresh water, the wind in your hair and pleasant summer swims are all that make a day at the beach or in the pool unforgettable. Often people, to avoid tiring journeys, decide to have lunch out with their loved ones. And here, eating delicious sandwiches, stuffed pizzas or appetizing snacks together becomes an irreplaceable ritual. The desire to cool off, however, can drive bathers to dive into the water immediately after the meal. It’s possible to do it? The answer is yes, but only following important precautions.

The first thing to consider is the water temperature. Excessive cold, perhaps due to a day that is not sunny enough, can be an enemy for digestion. It is advisable to dive in gradually, without rushing. This will help your body get used to the sudden change in temperature. For this reason, it is also a must avoid drinking frozen drinks. Having a friend or family member next to you to share this fun experience with represents another safety factor. In fact, in case of danger, it will not be difficult to alert the emergency services to receive immediate support.

Although there are different opinions on the subject, many doctors agree on the need to distance yourself from consumption of large or fatty meals. The digestive system, following small rations of food, will carry out its work more easily, without being forced to make excessive efforts. It is recommended to be in one perfect physical condition. Drinking alcohol at the mercy of the scorching sun is never to be preferred, both for the danger of dehydration and for possible disorientation. One solution could be to enjoy refreshing fruit juices or pleasant drinks.

Waiting under an umbrella, especially for the younger ones, shouldn’t be seen as a boring activity. There are so many things you can do, from reading your favorite books to board games with friends.