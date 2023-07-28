bathers flee from the establishments. The flames started from Torre Mozza

27 Jul – 19:46 Put down the flames in Lotzorai

The emergency has returned to Lotzorai, in Ogliastra, where a fire threatened the Iscrixedda campsite for hours and where some farmhouses were engulfed in flames right into the gardens. The firefighters, the civil protection men and the helicopters of the regional fleet quickly put down the flames and the affected area is now being reclaimed.

27 Jul – 18:46 In Sardinia, a campsite evacuated in Lotzorai

After the fires on the provincial road 27 between Tortolì and Villagrande Strisaili and in the countryside of Girasole, a third fire front broke out in Lotzorai, on the Ogliastra coast and is threatening some houses and a campsite, all promptly evacuated. It’s a fiery afternoon on the east coast of Sardinia where, within a few kilometres, the ground teams of the fire brigade, the men of the Civil Protection, the helicopters and the Canadairs have to face various open fronts. And another interface fire (near the houses) broke out this afternoon in Orosei, in the Nuoro area, where the flames reached near the cemetery. Two teams of firefighters and civil protection men were on site.

27 Jul – 18:37 The fire in the Ugento pine forest

The fire, which started from Torre Mozza, advanced by about three to four kilometers, until it reached Lido Marini where a tourist village at the entrance to the seaside resort was evacuated. As far as we know, the accesses to Torre Mozza are closed due to the presence of flames. Two Canadairs are at work on site. The fire started from the upper area of ​​Torre Mozza, attacked the wood, then the pine forest, crossed the state road and first reached Torre Mozza and then, pushed by the wind, Lido Marini. No injuries were reported, but some people were rescued for smoke inhalation.

27 Jul – 18:29 In the South 3,232 interventions by the fire brigade

The operations of the fire brigade in the South to fight and contrast forest fires ceaselessly. Since Sunday, 3,232 interventions have been carried out between Puglia, Sicily, Calabria and Sardinia, by the 9,846 firefighters who took turns in rescue operations in the 4 regions. In Sicily 1,414 interventions were carried out for forest firefighting, the highest number among the southern regions: teams at work in the Palermo area, in the Altofonte area, and in the province of Catania in Belpasso and Valverde.

27 Jul – 18:26 An arsonist arrested in the Enna area

The carabinieri of the Barrafranca station arrested a 79-year-old man who allegedly started a vast fire that destroyed 30 hectares of olive groves in the Barresi countryside in the province of Enna. The arsonist was stopped in the act by a patrol on control duty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

