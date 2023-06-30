Bathing in the sea for newborns: everything you need to know up to 6 months

Newborns cannot always swim in the sea, in fact within six months you have to pay attention to the indications of the doctors.

With the arrival of summer, new parents wonder only one thing: if their little one can go to the beach, or is it better to avoid it.

It can be one Big emotion seeing them splash around in the water so small and tender, but even if it may appear to us as a magical moment, it is not for them and it is not even safe.

For this it would go always ask the doctor when and how to proceed before taking personal initiatives just because they seem “normal”.

Babies and swimming in the sea before six months: be careful

The newborn within six months cannot bathe in the sea but many ignore it and force it into the water without it being a pleasant thing for the little one. Are you crying? does he seem annoyed? Indeed it is because he is cold, even if it is 40 degrees outside.

What are the dangers one faces if one takes a newborn to the sea

The first problem is that the sea water is dirty and it is a risk for an infant to be placed in direct contact with water, which – in addition to collecting the impossible in terms of bacteria – comes into contact with people, products, excrement. For the child it is very easy develop an infection because it is not an adult and the body does not have the right protection against the bacteria and viruses that hover inside.

The newborn should not be forced within six months, if he doesn’t like water you don’t have to insist even perhaps making him wet his feet on the shore. Newborns they have a different thermoregulation system which doesn’t work as for adults. This means that even if the water is lukewarm, it could feel cold to the body, resulting in a feeling of discomfort. This perception of temperature only develops later, so within six months the child should not be placed in the sea.

The ideal solution therefore is to fix one inflatable pool and about the sixth month let him sit inside. The water must be clean, the child can sit but the level must be very low. The bath is allowed only in the early hours of the morning or in the late afternoon. Infants cannot stay on the beach from 11 to 16 even if they are placed under an umbrella and in a stroller. It’s not safe because of the scorching heat and not even for the sun because the umbrella doesn’t shield the rays, it only gives shade.

Respect the needs of the little one it is important because for his body it is torture to be immersed in sea water which is cold and dangerous, so it is better to wait.

