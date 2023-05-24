batons and sprays. From Parco Trotter to Bocconi, everything that has happened

Milan, 24 May 2023 – The intervention at Trotter Park. The insults and threats: “I infect you with my blood.” Transportation to the local police arrest and detention office. Escape on foot. AND the spray and the batons a stone’s throw from Bocconi. The sequence was staged this morning between 8.30 and 9.30, and the final part was filmed in a video that was later posted on the social profile Milanobelladadio.

According to what was reconstructed from Day, everything has begun in via Giacosa, near the Trotter school, in the minutes in which the children were entering for the start of lessons: some parents reported the presence of a harassing Brazilian transsexualyes denudava in the middle of the street and shouted threatening nonsense phrases, also preventing two Amsa employees from cleaning the area.

At that point, the first cast iron patrol requested the help of another crew: “I infect you, I have AIDS”, he started yelling at the officers. The trans, obviously state of psychophysical alteration, was contained with difficulty by the agents; An ambulance also arrived on the spot, but the doctors were unable to visit her due to her state of agitation.

At that point, she was put in the car to be taken to via Custodi, to the central office arrests and detentions of the local police, with another support patrol. Along the way, she started to give heads, injuring her head, and tried to injure herself with hair tweezers. In the Tibaldi area, a few hundred meters from via Custodi, the police saw her slumped in the back seats they stopped the march in via Castelbarco to check his conditions. Hardly one of the two cast iron has opened the door right rear, the tranny, which evidently had simulated an illness, he gave a violent kick and she went out; she found herself in front of the other agent and gave him a leg kick. Then it is escaped on foot.

One of the cast irons from the second car caught up with her, but the fugitive spun around and got him pushed to the ground, continuing to run. Meanwhile, the traffic warden of the first car who remained unharmed has it reached, taking a flying pass from a citizen on a scooter.

And we come to the final part shot in the video in via Sarfatti: the agent uses the stinging spray per block the trans, while a colleague of his approaches and he hits her with several truncheons, before jumping on him to handcuff her. She was taken to via Custodi, she does not appear to have been arrested at the moment.

“The police did their duty, preventing that person from harming the children of a school. Our lawyers are ready to support them”, says the secretary of the Sulpm Daniele Vincini. Two officers were injured during the operation.

From the Municipality they explain: “We are doing all checks to understand what happened what are the responsibilities and therefore the measures to be taken towards the agents involved. The Local Police is in contact with the judicial authority to activate the necessary actions of the judiciary”.

Now the Milan prosecutor’s office is doing it investigation into the case: the deputy prosecutor Laura Pedio and the prosecutor Marcello Viola were informed of the matter. An investigation file will be opened.