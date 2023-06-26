Battery killer places: if you are here it discharges in a ballet I Don’t phone when you are there

The real battery killer is where you are (web) – www.themagazinetech.com

Having your smartphone battery dead in the middle of a working day or a trip out of town is something unpleasant.

Often, however, it is just the place in which there is establishes to live to ensure that the battery of your smartphone, Android o iOS whether it is, it downloads much faster. Sure, the drums of these devices also download due to the fault of the users. That is, it is discharged due to the massive use made of it during the life span day.

Within these devices many are installed applications which, despite being closed, still work in background. And this also consumes the drums. Not to mention, then, when they are used. Think about how many hours your smartphone stays on to view content such as video musical.

Or allo streaming audio through the various platforms that offer these services. But there’s more, there are many users who spend hours and hours in front of it screen of your device by scrolling down all the various platforms social. These turn out to be among the main reasons for a battery that drains quickly.

However, it must be said, as we mentioned earlier that also the place where resides do the difference. Well yes, there are places and places and this is the case in our country as well”rule“. No country is immune and neither is theItalia it is. Let’s see, then, what what we have just argued means. You won’t believe your eyes.

There are some places that literally kill the battery of smartphones.

Many call them the “battery killer” and this, for theirs capacity very high to put in series difficulty The smartphone. And when they’re in trouble, they need more energy to work. And where do they get the energy from? From the drums, it’s obvious! And here is the mystery explained. But why does this phenomenon happen?

First of all, it must be said that it is not about episodes isolated, but it happens a lot, but a lot Often. And that’s because there are placesthe one where you live or where you work or spend your summer and winter holidays, where there is no coverage Of net appropriate. So, the smartphone they put on research of the signal improve.

It goes without saying, for the reason mentioned above, that the Work in addition that the smartphone will carry out to search for the network and the best signal, it will do to consume maggiore energy. The consequence is that the drums and will download much faster than usual and vi will abandon completely in the middle of your day, ruining it. And over and over you will reload the mobile phone, faster there drums and it will deteriorate. For that reason, when you find yourself in places with less signal, the ideal would be to activate the flight mode.

