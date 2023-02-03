Home Health Bayer Ag, Bayer Spa / Ministry of Health
Health

Bayer Ag, Bayer Spa / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notification notice for public proclamations to all pharmaceutical companies pursuant to AIFA resolution no. 36 of 28.07.2022 and related annexes and pursuant to Det. AIFA DG no. 508/2022 of 11.2.2022, as owners of part of the data for which access is requested and potentially interested in the possible modification of the shelf charges for direct purchases for the year 2021, for each reference sector and for each fund involved in the foreseen division of charges, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court Sec. III Quater n.00965/2023 of 19.1.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13981/2022 Bayer Ag, Bayer Spa /AIFA and against the company Teva Italia spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 165.6 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Instance (PDF 230.3 Kb)

Attachment (PDF 1.18 Mb)

