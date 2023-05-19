Bayer Leverkusen-Roma result 0-0, Giallorossi in the Europa league final – breaking latest news

The next stop on José Mourinho’s bus is called Budapest and it is the second final in two years in Rome. Twelve months ago the victory in the Conference, in Tirana, against Feyenoord. Now the last act of the Europa League awaits him on May 31st. The Special One had done the same in charge of Porto in 2003 (UEFA Cup) and 2004 (Champions). Europe is its playground and battlefield. His Roma certainly doesn’t play the football of Guardiola’s Manchester City but there is beauty even in suffering. And then, whoever wants to, can also look at the different budgets of the two clubs and, in this specific case, the list of yellow and red injured players.

The Bayer Leverkusen-Rome report cards

It is a game of enormous sacrifice, with numbers that in other circumstances almost always lead to defeat: 21 shots from Bayer against only one from Roma, 650 total passes against 236. Old Inter fans can also remember the defense in the Champions League semifinals, in Barcelona, ​​in the year of the Treble. And perhaps it also reminds Mou, who at the final whistle of the good referee Vincic, after an infinite recovery, goes mad with joy under the sector of 1,800 fans who arrived from Rome.

Reading the formations explains that on the eve the Portuguese also played a bit with pre-tactics: in fact, he leaves all the "recovered" players on the bench, namely Dybala, El Shaarawy and Smalling (who will be the only one to enter the final), choosing the same 11 of the first leg. Roma has a double center forward, Abraham-Belotti, even if their function is more defensive than offensive. Xabi Alonso changes the injured Andrich by force (playing Demirbay) and by choice the central attacker (there is the Iranian Azmoun and not Hlozek). The real difference, however, is the position of Wirtz, attacking midfielder behind Diaby and Azmoun, with freedom to move according to his whims.

Roma can only be seen with a shot from Pellegrini, out not by much, in the second minute. The rest of the time is a monologue from Bayer Leverkusen, which constantly shoots towards Rui Patricio’s goal, even if almost always with central and not very dangerous conclusions. Sensational is only the crossbar hit by Diaby in the 12th minute, with Spinazzola (who was later injured) out of position.

The whole take has the same script: Mourinho asks everyone to defend with a compact and very low block, the players obey. In summary: Bayer can keep the ball as long as he wants but must not find free spaces to slip into. As often happens, the best is Matic but even the younger ones are doing very well, like Zalewski and Bove, who in the end becomes the hero of the qualification thanks to the goal scored in the first leg.