Bayerischer Rundfunk, supposed consumer advocates and the legal situation / on dietary supplements for the acid-base household / broadcast from October 17th, 2023, 7:00 p.m.

Bayerischer Rundfunk, supposed consumer advocates and the legal situation

to nutritional supplements for the acid-base balance

Broadcast from October 17, 2023, 7:00 p.m

Laudert – Dear readers,

A statement from the NEM Association was requested regarding the above-mentioned broadcast on BR television,

those of Dr. jur. Thomas Büttner was submitted on behalf of the NEM association.

Unfortunately, our comments from October 16th were not taken into account and the broadcast from October 17th, 2023 gave consumers the wrong impression that dietary supplements to support the acid-base balance are ineffective and may even be pure “money-making”.

The detailed statement from Dr. Büttner to the medical products editorial team

of BR television can be found at: www.nem-ev.de

