Bayern Munich, taken Harry Kane: contract until 2027 for the English

The Englishman thanked Tottenham with a video on social media: “You will always be in my heart”

12 ago 2023

Harry Kane is a new player of the Bavaria Monaco. After weeks of waiting, searching and negotiating, the Bavarian club landed the decisive blow to sort out a department looking for a prolific striker to give Tuchel a full squad. The agreement with the Tottenham, with whom Kane has grown to score 280 goals in 435 games in all competitions, will bring more than €100m into England’s coffers. For the striker contract until 2027.

Harry Kane he entrusted a video posted on social media with his greetings to Tottenham and the fans of the English club: “It’s hard to put into words how to greet a club and the fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham Thank you fans.”

So Herbert Heiner welcomed the arrival in the Bayern family of

Harry Kane: “Welcome to Monaco, Harry! We are very happy with the arrival of a player of the highest quality. Perseverance and tenacity were needed to conclude the deal, my compliments go to all the operators involved in the negotiation. Harry Kane will not only strengthen the Bayern Munich, but it will be good for the whole Bundesliga.”

Even the new Bayern Munich striker,

Harry Kane he wanted to speak while waiting for the presentation conference: “I am very happy to be part of Bayern, one of the most important clubs in the world defined by a winning mentality”. The English forward will wear the

jersey number 9 which was Lewandowski’s.