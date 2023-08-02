BBVA’s Commitment to Employee Well-Being: Initiatives for Health and Happiness

Title: BBVA Prioritizes Employee Well-Being with Focus on Physical and Mental Health

Introduction:

BBVA, the financial entity, has implemented various initiatives in the last year to enhance the well-being and health of its professionals. These measures have proven beneficial, improving sleep quality, early detection of genetic diseases, and mental health among employees. The bank recognizes that promoting the safety, health, and well-being of its workforce contributes to their commitment and productivity.

Body:

The concept of emotional salary, which includes elements that help individuals grow both personally and professionally, has become increasingly important for employees. Beyond financial remuneration, the overall quality of life at work and with family has a direct impact on employee satisfaction. Araceli Morato, responsible for Occupational Health at BBVA, explains that the bank sees well-being as a combination of financial health, physical-mental health, leadership of managers, purpose, culture, and professional development tools. These factors are crucial in improving team commitment and the overall people management strategy at BBVA.

Recognizing the changing needs and preferences of its employees, BBVA has launched an agenda of wellness activities since the end of 2022. These activities have yielded significant results, with over 10,000 employees participating in conferences focused on emotional management. Psychiatrist Marian Rojas Estape, doctor Mario Alonso Puig, and neuroscientist Nazareth Castellanos have delivered impactful speeches. Additionally, a sleep hygiene course has resulted in 64% of participants reporting an increase in sleep hours and improvement in quality. The bank has also organized conferences on anxiety, laughter therapy workshops, and knitting communities, providing employees with tools to manage stress and achieve a quality rest.

Mental health is a key aspect BBVA has emphasized, as it understands the importance of supporting employees holistically. Consequently, the bank has launched a 24/7 psychological support service available to all employees and their direct family members. In its first six months, the service has received over 550 consultations, with a recommendation rate exceeding 90%.

BBVA’s commitment to employee well-being has been acknowledged by the global human resources consultancy Intrama. The bank has been selected as one of the 21 best Spanish companies in terms of corporate well-being. Susana López, head of the BBVA employee well-being program, expresses pride in being part of this group of companies dedicated to their staff’s well-being.

To ensure physical health, BBVA offers services for early prevention of diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and stroke. The bank has provided opportunities for genetic analysis of hereditary cardiovascular diseases, with 1,173 employees participating. Additionally, BBVA conducts a colorectal cancer screening campaign for employees over 45 years old, facilitating early diagnosis.

Furthermore, BBVA organizes first aid workshops, talks on migraines, and educates employees about food, nutrition, and intestinal microbiota. The bank also offers personalized nutritionist consultations. By addressing employees’ concerns comprehensively, BBVA aims to provide holistic support for their well-being and foster a sense of belonging and commitment among the workforce.

Conclusion:

BBVA’s focus on employee well-being, particularly in terms of physical and mental health, has demonstrated positive results. The bank’s initiatives, such as conferences, sleep hygiene courses, and psychological support services, have contributed to improved employee satisfaction and productivity. BBVA’s commitment to its workforce’s well-being has been recognized by industry experts, positioning the bank as a leader in corporate well-being.

