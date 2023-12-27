New Research Shows Exercising Too Much May Shorten Lifespan

A new study conducted by the University of Jyvaskyla in Finland has found that exercising too much may actually lead to a shorter lifespan. The research, which monitored over 11,000 pairs of twins from 1975 to 2020, revealed surprising results that challenge the widely held belief that more exercise leads to a longer life.

The study divided participants into four groups based on their activity levels: sedentary, moderately active, active, and very active. Blood samples were taken to monitor biological aging and DNA alterations, which reflect factors that influence lifespan. The results showed that while those who were moderately, active, or very active were at a lower risk of dying over the 45 years of the study, the difference was not significant when lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and body mass index were taken into account.

Interestingly, the study found that those who exercised less had the oldest biological age, but the same was true for the group of people who trained the most. While the most active individuals were less likely to die over the study period, they were also biologically older than their moderately active counterparts.

According to Professor Rolando Bolognino, a nutritionist biologist and expert in sports nutrition, the findings suggest that excessive exercise can lead to overtraining, causing a decrease in sports performance and various negative physiological and psychological effects.

The study also highlighted the detrimental effects of harmful habits such as smoking and alcohol consumption in combination with excessive physical activity. Professor Bolognino emphasized the importance of a balanced approach to exercise, including adequate rest, balanced nutrition, and stress reduction through practices such as mindfulness.

In conclusion, while exercise has numerous health benefits, the study suggests that moderation and balance are key. As the World Health Organization recommends, 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise is sufficient for adults to maintain good health. It’s essential to listen to your body, prioritize rest, and take measures to reduce stress in order to achieve the best results from physical activity.

