Walnuts correspond to a specific type of fruit which for centuries have been considered not only edible but also important and often present in human nutrition. Specifically, the term “walnut” indicates the seed contained in the drupe, covered by a woody shell that acts as protection against external agents and colloquially the term “walnut” is also used to define erroneously but generically the dried fruit. Walnuts correspond to one of the first examples of food supplied spontaneously by nature and today they are practically inevitable due to their nutritional properties, integration capacity and ductility in the kitchen. But can walnuts also be bad for you?

“Walnuts are bad!”: be careful, here’s what can happen

The walnut plant is defined The royal juggernaut native to the area between the southern Balkan Peninsula and central Asia even if introduced by humans since the classical era in all Eurasia and starting from the 17th century also in the Americas.

Recognized is the high protein power but also useful in the health sector as a source of omega 3 (the often mentioned good fats) and there is also no shortage of fibers, antioxidants including vitamin A, vitamin E, B1, B2, folic acid and the already mentioned fibers, which make these fruits extremely useful also for sports nutrition.

Walnuts are an extremely important food for almost all diets (even diabetics can use them, obviously without “condiments” of any kind, as they are also useful for the nervous system, stimulating the production of melatonin and tryptophan.

However, a deep-rooted allergy among the population towards walnuts is less and less unusual, which from the common intolerance can also cause abdominal pain, vomiting and breathing difficulties.

Furthermore, walnuts are highly caloric (on average the calories are more than 600 grams per 100 g), therefore an intake higher than the recommended dose of 3 per day can cause an increase in body weight.