Home » be careful, here’s what can happen
Health

be careful, here’s what can happen

by admin
be careful, here’s what can happen

Walnuts correspond to a specific type of fruit which for centuries have been considered not only edible but also important and often present in human nutrition. Specifically, the term “walnut” indicates the seed contained in the drupe, covered by a woody shell that acts as protection against external agents and colloquially the term “walnut” is also used to define erroneously but generically the dried fruit. Walnuts correspond to one of the first examples of food supplied spontaneously by nature and today they are practically inevitable due to their nutritional properties, integration capacity and ductility in the kitchen. But can walnuts also be bad for you?

“Walnuts are bad!”: be careful, here’s what can happen

The walnut plant is defined The royal juggernaut native to the area between the southern Balkan Peninsula and central Asia even if introduced by humans since the classical era in all Eurasia and starting from the 17th century also in the Americas.

Recognized is the high protein power but also useful in the health sector as a source of omega 3 (the often mentioned good fats) and there is also no shortage of fibers, antioxidants including vitamin A, vitamin E, B1, B2, folic acid and the already mentioned fibers, which make these fruits extremely useful also for sports nutrition.

Walnuts are an extremely important food for almost all diets (even diabetics can use them, obviously without “condiments” of any kind, as they are also useful for the nervous system, stimulating the production of melatonin and tryptophan.

See also  Increasing market share for biosimilars / In markets with biosimilar competition, these make up 71 percent. And the chart for the month of March shows what the individual active ingredients are like.

However, a deep-rooted allergy among the population towards walnuts is less and less unusual, which from the common intolerance can also cause abdominal pain, vomiting and breathing difficulties.

Furthermore, walnuts are highly caloric (on average the calories are more than 600 grams per 100 g), therefore an intake higher than the recommended dose of 3 per day can cause an increase in body weight.

You may also like

LIVE Superbike, Dutch GP 2023 LIVE: Bautista wins...

Taxi-Audi crash in Milan: 4 injured, one of...

Cut faded daffodils: What you should consider!

Empoli-Inter: the probable formations | Live Serie A

All the benefits of cycling: from ecology to...

Oberberg Group opens psychiatric-psychotherapeutic day clinic in Bremen

ADUC – Article – Vaping cbd is more...

Pnrr, Lease: “The EU excludes the stadiums of...

what they are, how they work and why...

Are not harmless! In five cases you should...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy