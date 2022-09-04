We all know that eggs are the basis of one good nutrition, healthy and balanced. In fact, from a nutritional point of view, eggs are a food of fundamental importance for humans, and consequently they have been consumed all over the world for centuries. We find them at the base of many preparations of the Italian gastronomyboth in savory dishes and in sweet dishes. Sometimes, however, many of these recipes require only the use of raw eggs, as for example for the inevitable tiramisu, the Turkish salami, the classic mayonnaise or even the very famous eggnog.

When should we use this ingredients without a minimum cookingseveral doubts arise, such as, for example, eat the egg not cooked does it hurt? Or again, it is really so useful to wash the shell before opening them? If you too have asked yourself these questions, you are in the right article, since we will see what is the risk you face if they do not cook and consequently (if there are any), what are the operations to follow to consume them safely.

What makes raw eggs dangerous? Let’s find out together. It is no coincidence that eggs are widely used in cooking, their success is due to their functional and different characteristics nutritional propertiessuch as that coagulant, or the ability to whip until stiff and the emulsifying power, or even the function of coloring. Precisely for these and many other reasons that I am not here to list, eggs are a food product of excellencewhich is used in many preparations, both cooked and crude.

But we must pay close attention, since in the second case, there are more tricks to follow. So let’s see what makes raw eggs unsafe. The first thing we can say is that their consumption can be a risk for the salute in case of contamination from salmonella. This continuation can occur for various reasons, for example it may be due to sick animals or to the presence of serious hygienic deficiencies during the handling of the product, or even due to the purchase of eggs not fresh and of dubious origin, and of their possible incorrect handling, during use or during storage.

But what is the salmonella? It is the set of bacteria belonging to this genus, also called food poisoning. The first symptoms of this contamination occur between 6 and 72 hours from the ingestion of contaminated food with abdominal pain, general malaise, vomiting and finally diarrhea. THE symptoms usually they will pass on their own, except in the case of subjects immunosuppressedwhich require a possible hospitalization.