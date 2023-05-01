be careful what you eat, there is an alarming backstory

If you love yogurt you absolutely have to pay attention to the ones you usually eat, I’ll tell you an alarming background that shouldn’t be underestimated.

Lo yogurt it is a food that is obtained from the fermentation of milk, loved very much by young and old. There are those who love to eat it for breakfast or during the day as a delicious snack and it is also included in many diets as it has a moderate caloric intake. Its consistency is velvety and has a sour taste, you can find many types on the market.

Introducing it in your diet is very important, in fact, in addition to being delicious, it brings significant benefits to the body. Among other things it contains carbohydrates, proteins, an excellent percentage of calcium, fats and vitamins (especially those of group B). It’s also an excellent ally of the skin, the nervous system, the intestines and has an incredible satiating power.

But it is important to know that you have to do a lot Attention to those you eat because they are not all the same, there is in fact a alarming backstory on yogurt that you absolutely must know.

Here’s an alarming backstory you may not know about yogurt, you need to pay close attention

According to the opinion of a nutritionist there are two yogurt categories, the worst ones and the best ones. The first includes all those with 0 grassi, in his opinion they have no reason to exist. The reason? Because fats, in addition to giving more flavor, are used to give a sense of satiety. In fact, it often happens that you are still hungry after eating a yogurt of this type.

A lot of people are convinced they can’t eat it internal yogurt when I’m on a diet or they just want to stay light. According to the specialist, it can actually be safely consumed. Not even fruit ones are to be preferred, especially if they are also fat-free because they contain a lot of sugars. According to him it is better if the fruit is added fresh in yogurt.

Between best yoghurts instead there are all those that have 4-5% fat and less than 10% sugar, the ideal would be 5%. After discovering these interesting background stories you will always have to pay attention to the list of ingredients before buying this precious food if you want to really benefit from its incredible properties and avoid taking too much sugar. The ideal would be to buy whole white yogurt, but on the market you can also find excellent ones with fruit or cereals, the important thing is that they have an excessive fat and sugar content.

In addition to being a snack, this food can also be used for various and useful purposes. Not only to prepare exquisite and delicious dishes, both sweet and savory, but also for cosmetic use. Especially when the product is close to the expiration date or has already expired instead of throwing it away you can usefully use it to make incredible skin products, such as toning and moisturizing masks.

A very good one moisturizing mask it is easily prepared by carefully mixing a 125 ml jar of natural yogurt, a banana, 2 tablespoons of oil and one of honey. After spreading the product obtained on the skin, leave it on for at least twenty minutes, then rinse thoroughly with plenty of warm water, the result will amaze you a lot.