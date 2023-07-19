Be careful when bathing! Toxic blue-green algae multiply explosively

Signs warning of the toxic blue-green algae were erected at Lake Mandichose in Augsburg to draw the attention of water sports enthusiasts and families to the danger. According to BR24, symptoms such as irritated eyes and skin, headaches and nausea can indicate exposure to blue-green algae.

Consequences of blue-green algae poisoning: be careful when bathing

In severe cases, symptoms of poisoning such as vomiting, paralysis or muscle cramps even occur. This poses a particular risk for children and dogs, who tend to swallow or play in water and mud.

How the DLRG reacts to the danger of blue-green algae: Tips for bathing safety

The German Life Saving Society (DLRG) advises caution when bathing in lakes. In particular, she recommends avoiding training dogs in shallow and stagnant water in midsummer, as blue-green algae mats are more likely to appear here.

In addition, bathing should be avoided if there are foamy streaks on the water or a musty smell on the shore. A cloudy appearance of the normally clear water is another warning sign, BR24 reports.

Research on blue-green algae: TU Munich develops early warning system

According to “BR24”, scientists at the Technical University of Munich are investigating how climate change is affecting the occurrence of blue-green algae blooms. The researchers take water samples from bathing lakes throughout Bavaria and analyze them under the microscope.

They carry out genetic and toxicological studies to determine the type of blue-green algae and their toxicity. They are also experimenting with light and temperature to understand changes in the distribution of blue-green algae and develop a new early warning system.

Climate change encourages toxic cyanobacteria: what scientists say

Toxic cyanobacteria are benefiting from climate change in a number of ways, explains Dr. Uta Raeder from the Limnological Station of the Technical University of Munich in Iffeldorf. They can reproduce more quickly and tolerate increased UV radiation better than non-venomous species.

Increasing risk of blue-green algae in Lower Saxony too

The risk of blue-green algae is also increasing in several bodies of water in Lower Saxony. Bathers should therefore inform themselves before jumping into the cool water. Cyanobacteria are currently developing in the Steinhuder Meer.

The State Health Office therefore advises visitors to the bathing island in Steinhude and the Weißen Düne bathing beach in Mardorf to be particularly careful. An increased concentration of blue-green algae was also measured in the Hohnsensee in Hildesheim.

