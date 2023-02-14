Chamomile taken before going to bed seems to be a habit common to many Italians. In fact, it seems that drinking it before sleeping produces a restful effect which supports the body in falling asleep and resting better. Nutritionists however, in addition to these benevolent effects on sleep and rest, have proven that it has many other beneficial effects on our body. We are talking about a product that even the pediatrician suggests to parents of newborns when they have stomach cramps.

Be careful when you drink chamomile tea in the evening: here’s what can happen

We can immediately notice that chamomile also has a relaxing effect on the digestive system. Let’s see in detail all its benefits that it brings and if, as someone thinks, it is bad for your health. The flowers of the chamomile plant are usually used, which are dried and introduced into infusions to be dissolved in hot water. Of chamomile for example, sedative effects have been compared, even if of minimal value. It is a characteristic ancient remedy and has entered forcefully into common traditions as well. Consequently, drinking it before bedtime undoubtedly has the beneficial effect of relaxation for both the muscles and the so-called nerves.

But the positive effects are many. In addition to facilitating sleep, chamomile tea is perfect for stomach cramps and gastrointestinal discomfort. Its digestive function is now acclaimed, as is its soothing function. The use of this drink also helps the immune system, because it has antibacterial qualities. Furthermore, it also has calming effects on migraines and is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can be used to counteract and prevent colds and flu. In such cases chamomile is almost always taken with honey, which is also a powerful product against flu-like illnesses.

According to the opinions of nutritionists, it is not even true that chamomile tea makes you fat. Finally, the only disturbances that can be caused by consuming chamomile is that relating to the sugar that people commonly mix in herbal tea based on this providential flower.