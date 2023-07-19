Home » Be careful with amiodarone [Herzrhythmusstörungen] – Health education
Health

Be careful with amiodarone [Herzrhythmusstörungen] – Health education

by admin
Be careful with amiodarone [Herzrhythmusstörungen] – Health education

Amiodarone is a drug of last choice to treat cardiac arrhythmia, especially therapy-resistant forms. The list of side effects is one of the longest that any pharmaceutical substance has to offer.

The molecule contains 2 iodine ions, which has a lasting effect on the thyroid function and, based on this, on the entire hormonal balance of the organism. One of the most severe side effects is amiodarone-induced thyrotoxicosis, which can be fatal if severe. This is due to a paradoxical condition. Cardiac arrhythmias are often caused by previous damage to the myocardium. However, this previous damage results in a very low tolerance of the heart for metabolic states, which is based on a thyroid gland in “overdrive” where tachycardias are not uncommon. This means that the complications are “bred” here, which one would actually like to have treated through the use of the drug.

But it’s not just the thyroid that’s affected. The liver is also affected by the drug in most patients. Liver enzymes are markedly elevated in half of the patients. Pictures arise that resemble those of hepatitis and even cirrhosis of the liver. Skin, nervous system, gastrointestinal tract, etc. are “popular” points of attack for the substance for non-therapeutic actions.

The number of interactions, mostly of a heavy nature, reads like an encyclopedia of horror.

Therapy with amiodarone can therefore lead to hepatitis or the clinical picture of hepatitis with simultaneous lasting damage to the metabolism, which also aggravates damage to the heart, which is often already damaged.

Interactions of amiodarone with other drugs, such as beta-blockers, coumarin, and in principle all substances that are broken down via cytochrome P450 2D6, are no exception. However, there does not appear to be any interaction with metamizol. The reason for this appears to be that metamizole is metabolised via other cytochrome P450 subclasses and not via CYP2D6, which mainly clears amiodarone.

See also  Festival of the 5 colors: it starts from Campania where 44% of children are overweight

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then be sure to request my free practice newsletter:
Featured image: pixabay.co – Pexels

You may also like

Access to Minimally Invasive Heart Interventions and Stroke...

Insomnia, causes, symptoms and treatments: everything you need...

Rescue service in Frankfurt is threatened with collapse

Kinesis Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

The Importance of Managing Blood Pressure in Heart...

Psychiatry Entrance Exam Faces Harsh Criticism for Unfairness...

Star Sweet – Cupcake Dip&Lick 40g

Around 6.2 million euros for day and short-term...

Protecting Against Free Radical Damage: The Power of...

Home Remedies for Night Cramps: Put a bar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy