Be careful with amiodarone [Herzrhythmusstörungen] – Health education

Amiodarone is a drug of last choice to treat cardiac arrhythmia, especially therapy-resistant forms. The list of side effects is one of the longest that any pharmaceutical substance has to offer.

The molecule contains 2 iodine ions, which has a lasting effect on the thyroid function and, based on this, on the entire hormonal balance of the organism. One of the most severe side effects is amiodarone-induced thyrotoxicosis, which can be fatal if severe. This is due to a paradoxical condition. Cardiac arrhythmias are often caused by previous damage to the myocardium. However, this previous damage results in a very low tolerance of the heart for metabolic states, which is based on a thyroid gland in “overdrive” where tachycardias are not uncommon. This means that the complications are “bred” here, which one would actually like to have treated through the use of the drug.

But it’s not just the thyroid that’s affected. The liver is also affected by the drug in most patients. Liver enzymes are markedly elevated in half of the patients. Pictures arise that resemble those of hepatitis and even cirrhosis of the liver. Skin, nervous system, gastrointestinal tract, etc. are “popular” points of attack for the substance for non-therapeutic actions.

The number of interactions, mostly of a heavy nature, reads like an encyclopedia of horror.

Therapy with amiodarone can therefore lead to hepatitis or the clinical picture of hepatitis with simultaneous lasting damage to the metabolism, which also aggravates damage to the heart, which is often already damaged.

Interactions of amiodarone with other drugs, such as beta-blockers, coumarin, and in principle all substances that are broken down via cytochrome P450 2D6, are no exception. However, there does not appear to be any interaction with metamizol. The reason for this appears to be that metamizole is metabolised via other cytochrome P450 subclasses and not via CYP2D6, which mainly clears amiodarone.

