Be careful with these foods! The nutritionist raises the alarm: they are not as healthy as you think

Unhealthy Foods You Should Avoid According to Nutritionists

It’s no secret that maintaining a healthy diet is key to a healthy lifestyle. However, there are some foods that are often thought of as “healthy” but are actually not as good for you as you may think. Nutritionists are warning against the overconsumption of these foods, advising that they should be eaten in moderation.

Many people turn to products such as slimming or super protein foods in an attempt to lose weight or maintain their current weight. However, nutritionists caution that these foods are often highly processed and are not as healthy as they may seem. Examples of these types of foods include rice cakes, spelled, oats, and other grains, as well as protein yoghurts. These foods are often processed with the addition of additives and are richer in sugars, proving to be harmful to health.

Additionally, zero-calorie sweeteners and ready-made breakfasts are also on the list of foods to avoid. Despite being marketed as healthy or low-calorie, these products often contain ultra-processed ingredients and are not considered real foods. Nutritionists emphasize that the healthier choice is to opt for a diet based on whole, unprocessed foods such as whole grains, vegetables, fresh and dried fruit, legumes, lean meats, and healthy condiments like extra virgin olive oil.

In contrast, nutritionists encourage treating yourself from time to time with real, homemade foods, rather than opting for products that promise to be low in fat or calories but contain a high amount of ultra-processed ingredients. By making the switch to real foods and avoiding highly processed products, nutritionists believe that people can experience a significant difference in taste and overall health.

In conclusion, having a basic understanding of the foods we consume on a daily basis is essential for maintaining a healthy and relaxed diet. By choosing real, unprocessed foods and indulging in homemade treats from time to time, you can enjoy a much tastier and healthier diet.

