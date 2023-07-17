Be happy: researcher reveals how to achieve the “flow” state

In today’s fast-paced world, the pursuit of happiness often seems like an impossible task. But happiness is less a matter of circumstances and more a matter of attitude and behavior. The happiness researcher reveals this. Tobias Esch in the current podcast “On heart and kidneys” by FOCUS Gesundheit – and shows us some surprising ways to happiness.

1. Exercise and Relaxation: The Secret to Happiness

Esch emphasizes that regular exercise is an essential part of happiness. “Ideally, I move 30 minutes a day,” he says. But not only exercise, but also relaxation plays a decisive role. “We should be consciously present several times a day and perceive with all our senses,” says the happiness researcher. He also emphasizes the importance of good sleep and a conscious diet.” The data on this are dramatic. “Studies show that the majority of the adult population does not sleep well,” warns Esch.

2. Pleasure and mindfulness: Happiness is in the details

According to Esch, another path to happiness lies in enjoyment and mindfulness. “When it comes to nutrition, it’s not just about what I eat, but also about slowing down and, above all, the enjoyment aspect,” he explains. Esch emphasizes that conscious immersion in the present promotes connection with oneself and the world.

3. Happiness and health: A complex relationship

The connection between happiness and health is more complicated than you think: illness does not necessarily mean that you are unhappy. Surprisingly, people over the age of 60 are particularly satisfied. Chronic illnesses are common at this age. “If it becomes life-threatening, luck is difficult,” says the neuroscientist. “But otherwise you can be very happy even with health restrictions.”

In the English-speaking world there is the term “German fear”, i.e. always emphasizing the negative and worrying. “This also applies to the topic of health,” says Esch. He emphasizes how important it is to consciously pay attention to your own health and not to let fears and worries overwhelm you.

4. Social Relationships: The Key to Happiness

The importance of successful social relationships for happiness is particularly high. “If I’m networked, I’m connected,” says Esch. He recommends analyzing your social network and consciously investing in relationships that give you a sense of love and belonging. “It doesn’t mean I have to formally say goodbye to anyone in my life, but I might not necessarily invest in relationships that don’t feel right to me,” he explains. You can ask yourself the following questions to analyze your own social contacts:

To whom can I consciously send love? Who do I feel loved by? Who do I feel seen and perceived by?

5. The concept of “flow”: A state of happiness

The concept of “flow”, a state in which you forget space, time and place and completely lose yourself in an activity, makes you happy. “It’s a total exhilaration, even if it’s exhausting and challenging,” says Esch. The flow state is often associated with an activity and promotes a feeling of presence and focus in the now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

