“Be suspended immediately.” Storm on the Annunziata program

Despite the reconfirmation by the new top management, Lucia Announced decided to say goodbye Rai. “I don’t agree with anything about the Meloni government” the journalist’s instrumental excuse, destined to accept the candidacy with the Democratic Party in the European elections scheduled for 2024. Last remnants of “Half an hour more” on Rai 3, therefore, before the farewell. But the Codacons it doesn’t fit: according to the consumers’ association, the Sunday program “must be suspended with immediate effect”.

As confirmed in a note, Codacons presented on Saturday “formal request to the Rai Board of Directors, to the Supervisory Commission and to the Communications Authority” : “The journalist, in a completely legitimate way, openly sided with her statements against the government, resigning but showing her intention to continue with the broadcast until June. However, her statements about not sharing the activity , of the methods and contents of the Government, places Annunziata in a position of absolute conflict with respect to the obligations of Rai”.

Motivating its choice, the Codacons recalled that journalists and Rai hosts are subject to the constraints of pluralism and correct information, but Annunziata’s utterances towards the government would not allow her to “conduct an in-depth program guaranteeing impartiality and fairness to viewers” . The president of the association Charles Rienzi he reiterated that the journalist’s position is completely legitimate, his ideas or personal opinions are not in question: “However, it is clear and incontrovertible that, since Rai is subject to the duties and obligations deriving from the public service contract, the conditions for broadcasting such an important and followed-up program no longer exist. This is why we asked the Rai top management, the Supervisory Commission and Agcom to intervene to order the immediate suspension of the broadcast ‘Mezz’ora in più'”.