Beach infections: symptoms, how to recognize them and how to treat them

Beach infections in summer are very common, it is essential to recognize them promptly to treat them before they degenerate.

In summer, viruses, bacteria and infections seem to proliferate, managing to seriously endanger the seasonal holidays. Many can’t wait for the heat to get tanned and show off the best swimsuit on the beach, but perhaps not everyone imagines that there are some diseases that could really compromise the relaxing and happy atmosphere.

It’s super pleasant to be on the beach, cool off in the sea water and go back to the sun to tan, but – even before carrying out these very common actions – it’s important to protect yourself from possible infections and viruses. To speak clearly, it was the dermatologist Giovanni Pellacani a The messenger.

According to what is learned from his words, it would seem that even when you are on the beach you need to follow precise rules for avoid contracting diseases.

Beach infections: which are the most common

Not only sunburn in the summer, but also infections given by the contact, virus transmitted by third parties and of course bacteria. But that is not all. There are diseases that are transmitted to the genitals by using sunbeds without a towel and then there are also fungi that spread easily, representing a very bothersome.

If one or more symptoms particulars appear, it is necessary to immediately resolve and be examined by a specialist in the sector. Prevention is important. Hence, it is crucial to adopt all the precautions appropriate: do not walk barefoot on the sand except to enter the water, use special shoes in places where there may be fish and stinging algae, pay attention to animals such as jellyfish, do not sit anywhere in a bathing suit but always with a towel, always shower to remove irritating salt and sand. These small measures are important but also pay attention to the symptoms.

I mushrooms of sea, very common in summer and on the beach, are actually already present on the skin. We see them “appear” on the skin when, with a tan, we notice spots of different colors. Those discolored areas are fungus. It doesn’t itch, it doesn’t seem to give a problem and yet it’s there. The problem, even if the fungus is not painful, is that it continues to expand and therefore needs to be treated.

It can be treated but you have to intervene with suitable topical creams. The problem is that burns, fungus and other types of spots are often confused, so it is always better to evaluate the solution with your doctor. Antifungal products eliminate the fungus lying wherever it is, the treatment is long, so it is important to pay attention before and not after, it can take months before it disappears completely.

Once caught, the fungus can come back, so if the situation repeats over time you have to do one preventive therapy usually in the spring to avoid consequences. Also l’impetigine it is quite widespread as a beach infection, it is a skin infection with patches and crusts, very common especially in children. It usually develops near the mouth and nose and being highly contagious it spreads quickly. If limited, it is treated with a local cream, otherwise the bacterium must be defeated only with the antibiotic.

Other virus is l’herpes, the most typical worsening with the sun. This can appear on the lip or more prominently. In that case you need to make one therapy real.