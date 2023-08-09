Beach, lice alert: they are increasingly resistant. How to intervene to eradicate them completely

Lice, small weed parasites that can ruin the summer of adults and children, here’s how to defend yourself.

Summer started some time ago and, for many of us, a ritual that adults and children have in common is spending time on the beach, enjoying the sun, sea and sand. However, among the hidden dangers that threaten our tranquility, there is a particularly annoying enemy: lice.

They are small parasitic insects and infest the hair, feeding on the blood of their host. Problem often associated with schools and children as it is known that i lice they are easily transmitted in crowded environments such as schools. However, many people are unaware of the fact that beaches can be breeding grounds for a pest infestation.

How to prevent and eradicate head lice

The bad news is that these microscopic parasites can even infest the hair of people at the beach. Hot sand, physical contact during games and shared beach towels help the transmission of these annoying insects. Additionally, head lice have become increasingly resistant to traditional treatments, making it difficult to eradicate them entirely.



So, how can we intervene to permanently eliminate lice on the beach? Here are some useful tips:

Prevention: first of all, try to avoid direct contact of hair with others, especially if they are people already infested with lice. Avoid sharing hair accessories, beach towels, or pillows.Cover your hair: if you are particularly worried, you can opt for preventive solutions such as the use of hats, headbands or bandanas to cover your hair during your stay at the beach. This will make it more difficult for lice to infest themselves.Inspect carefully: once at home, check your hair carefully. The best way to spot the presence of parasites is to look at the base of the hair near the scalp, if you see brown specks or white eggs stuck to the hair, it could be a sign of infestation.Immediate treatment: in the event of the presence of lice, it is essential to act immediately. There are a number of specific products available in pharmacies that can help get rid of head lice. Follow the product instructions carefully and repeat the treatment after a certain period of time to ensure that the lice are completely eliminated.Wash and disinfectAfter carrying out the treatment, thoroughly wash and disinfect all objects that have been in contact with infested hair, such as brushes, combs, hair bands and beach towels. This will reduce the chances of a new infestation.

Investing time and energy in the prevention and treatment of head lice is essential to preserve our health and that of our loved ones. While it may seem like an annoying and exhausting task, it’s important to remember that head lice are highly contagious and transmission can occur in any environment, including the beach.

