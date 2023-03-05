Health benefits of beans and other legumes

One of the biggest benefits of beans and legumes is their ability to lower the risk of heart disease ( 1 ). Studies have shown that a diet high in legumes can lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase HDL (good) cholesterol ( 3 ). The fiber and antioxidants found in legumes may also help lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation in the body ( 2 ).

Beans regulate blood sugar levels

In addition, beans and legumes can help regulate blood sugar levels, which is of particular interest to diabetics. The fiber in legumes slows the absorption of glucose into the blood, causing blood sugar levels to rise more slowly after a meal.

Vegetable protein from the beans is ideal

Beans and legumes are also an excellent source of plant-based protein, which plays an important role in building and maintaining muscle mass. Plant-based protein has the added benefit of typically being lower in saturated fat than animal-based protein.

Legumes fill you up

Finally, legumes can help increase satiety and reduce hunger between meals. The fiber and protein found in legumes help keep the stomach full for longer and blood sugar levels stable, which can help prevent cravings.

our recommendation

Overall, beans and other legumes offer many health benefits and should be regularly incorporated into a balanced diet.

