Bear breaks into the tents, 15 scouts fleeing in Abruzzo. The director of the Park: “They were incautious”

Moments of fear, Monday July 31, in the vicinity of National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise. A Marsican bear broke into a scout camp targeting the tent that housed food supplies. The scouts, all 12 year olds from Rome, immediately fled towards the cars.

Fear for the group of young scouts

The incident took place in the area “The guard”, in the municipality of Lecce nei Marsi (in the province of L’Aquila), close to the National Park. The group, made up of 15 scouts, only got away with a big scare.

But there was no lack of criticism from Luciano Sammarone, director of the Park, who underlined that the scout group made the mistake.

The criticisms of the director of the National Park

According to Luciano Sammarone, in fact, the scout leaders “should guide their boys better” because “the bear can come, especially if you put the tent inside his house”. “Scouting is basically responsibility. Scoutmasters have proven they have none.

And once again the bear is at stake. But also the children, who obviously aren’t aware”, explained the director of the Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise National Park.

“It is known that the bears descend on Lecce in the Marsi passing through the Guardia. So the scout leaders put up tents inside the bear’s house, which entered the galley, where there was stuff to eat, and then from there, in the video I saw, he went about his business ”, concluded Sammarone.

The comment of the mayor of Lecce nei Marsi

Of the same opinion Augusto Barile, mayor of Lecce in the Marsireminiscent of how the bosses scout have been urged to “place food supplies in a stronger galley tent”.

And the reason is soon explained by the mayor himself: “If the bear fails to break it once, he never comes back”. But above all, concluded Barile, “we had suggested placing this tent further away from those where the kids stay overnight”.

In recent days, again in the Abruzzo National Park, a controversy has arisen over the opportunity to organize a national 4×4 rally a few hundred meters from the protected areas that are home to deer and, of course, bears.

