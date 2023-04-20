Bear Jj4 is fine and not sedated

breaking latest news – The JJ4 bear, from Monday night in the Casteller wildlife area, “she is in good health and is not sedated“. This was assured to breaking latest news by the Autonomous Province of Trento. Waiting to know his fate, or what the judges of the single section of the Administrative Court of Trento will decide in the hearing scheduled for 11 May next, the bear is found ” in safety thanks to the anti-climbing plates applied to the fence, which is not electrified”.

In recent days, the bear, responsible for having attacked and mortally wounded Andrea Papi last April 5 in the woods above the town of Caldes, had shown clear signs of aggression, destroying the camera traps distributed throughout the area by foresters to monitor his movements, ” but now – they assure – it has taken possession of the pre-acclination area and feeds itself regularly”.

The wildlife center in which she is kept is the same one that houses ‘M49‘, the exemplary ‘globetrotter’, author of escapes and nicknamed ‘Papillon’ with whom however “he has no contact”. “Jj4 is monitored constantly.”

At the time of capture he was in the company of his three ‘puppies’ weighing 35-40 kilograms who are free and “they are in excellent health“. There is no risk to their survival: “They are almost two years old and are considered sub-adults. The mother no longer breastfed them, they are autonomous”.

Jj4k, 17 years old, daughter of Joze and Jurka, specimens coming from Slovenia in the early 2000s, awaits the outcome of the Tar’s decision which, after suspending the culling order of the president of the Autonomous Province, Maurizio Fugatti, also rejected the request formulated by the Province itself to bring forward the hearing on the merits from 11 May to 20 April.

But in a note, the Autonomous Province of Trento recalls that “the wildlife area was designed to temporarily house specimens that need care and not for the permanent captivation of problematic animals. For this reason, the provincial administration is following the procedure necessary to proceed with the deletion.

Surveillance of the Casteller has been strengthened

Meanwhile, the surveillance of the Casteller wildlife center in Trento Sud has been strengthened and is a place “at risk” after the capture of the bear. Both external and internal surveillance will be intensified by the forces of order and by the forestry. The reason is linked to the announced protests by animal welfare associations.

Pichetto: “The bear Jj4 must be shot down, says Ispra”

“As Minister of the Environment I find myself having set up a table that concerns not so much Jj4 but more generally the possible surplus” of bears and as regards Jj4 “there is the judiciary and for my part the operational arm of the ministry of the Environment is Ispra. So the minister’s assessment is based on that of Ispra, which at the moment at the table in Trento has expressed a favorable opinion on the abatement”, said the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilbert Pichetto.

“The procedure – he explains – provides that the Mase is called into question exclusively for the purpose of providing, precisely through Ispra, an advisory and non-binding opinion. But the final decision rests with the local authorities, in the specific case with the president of the Province” .

Fugatti signs new decree

The president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, has signed the decree ordering the killing of the bear Mj5. The plantigrade is held responsible for the attack on a man which took place on 5 March in Val di Rabbi. The decree provides for the genetic identification of the specimen, through preliminary capture.