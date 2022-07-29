My backlog has been an awesome ride so far. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Final Fantasy VII: Remake all blew my mind, though the latter is at least something I’m fairly cautious about getting into it. So looking ahead to this week’s installments, I’ve been very excited and confident that this success will continue, especially given that this week I’ve been focused on completing Crash Bandicoot 4: It, a platform game that’s been around since October 2020. I’ve been waiting for a chance to check out and play the game since its launch in May. Unfortunately, the game developed by Toys for Bob didn’t resonate with me in the way I hoped it would.

Don’t get me wrong, I still appreciate what this game is for: an impressive platformer. However, I’m starting to understand that the more retro Crash game design doesn’t quite appeal to me like other platformers. The incredibly linear nature combined with the mechanics that demand perfection keeps the game from really appealing to me – even if I really, really wish it did, as Crash Bandicoot has long been one of my favorite game series ever.

I know that in typical Crash fashion, Crash 4 would do anything to raise my blood pressure, mostly kill me in a brutal and vicious way. Because of this, the game often pisses me off, but never really makes me phase, instead, I appreciate that Crash 4 is such a ruthless game. But that doesn’t change the fact that the game starts to wear me out very early, in some cases dying due to particularly awkward gaps, expecting you to jump at specific times, or due to long distances between checkpoints Had to repeat the frustrating part. It all came to a point where I just didn’t want to play the game anymore because it became more of a chore than an enjoyable experience.

But again, just because Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time didn’t connect with me in the way I hoped it didn’t change the fact that I appreciate that Crash is still spending his time in the sun in the modern age of gaming. That style doesn’t suit me anymore, but boy, it’s a blast from the past to be able to get back into Crash’s shoes again, especially in a game that’s been created to such high quality.

The level design is fantastic, the visuals and art style are top-notch, and the mechanics are clever. It’s really a great video game for a number of reasons, which is why I’m a little disappointed that it didn’t affect me much. I love Spyro’s remake, I really enjoyed the recent Ratchet & Clank games, and two other old-school platformers have had a huge impact on my appreciation of all games today. However, I think it’s pretty clear at this point that Crash and I are on different paths, even though this wily marsupial is still a knockout character and part of the Eternal series. In my eyes, this is as clear as day.

