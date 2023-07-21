Beating the Heat: Tips for Staying Cool and Safe on Car Journeys During the Hot Summer Months

Title: SIS 118 Provides Tips to Beat the Heat During Car Journeys

Subtitle: Protect Yourself From the Heat and Enjoy Safe Summer Road Trips

As summer arrives and temperatures soar, many people look forward to embarking on exciting road trips. However, the scorching heat can quickly turn these journeys into challenging ordeals. To ensure a comfortable and safe experience, the SIS 118 (Emergency Medical Service) has shared valuable advice on how to combat the negative effects of heat during car journeys.

With regards to maintaining a comfortable temperature inside the vehicle, SIS 118 recommends avoiding parking in the sun during breaks. Parking in shaded areas can significantly reduce the internal temperature, preventing discomfort. This is especially vital during the hot summer months when the risk of heat-related health issues increases.

Furthermore, staying hydrated is crucial during long car journeys. SIS 118 suggests drinking a minimum of 3 liters of water each day and incorporating mineral salts into the diet. A homemade hydration solution can be made by mixing a teaspoon of table salt, five tablespoons of sugar, and the juice of six freshly squeezed lemons in a liter of water. This replenishes lost fluids and provides essential electrolytes to maintain proper water balance in the body.

In addition to hydration, maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables is essential. It is advisable to avoid large meals and opt for carbohydrates and proteins found in fish or white meats. Proper food storage, especially for frozen items, is also crucial in preventing foodborne illnesses during summer travels.

To reduce the risks associated with prolonged exposure to the sun, the SIS 118 recommends staying in the shade and cool areas between 11:30 AM and 5:00 PM, when the sun’s rays are the strongest. Vulnerable populations, such as children, the elderly, and individuals with specific health conditions, should exercise extra caution during this time.

Lastly, it is important to note that swimming or exercising in water immediately after eating can lead to health complications. Additionally, strenuous physical activities during the hottest hours of the day should be avoided to prevent heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

By following these tips provided by the SIS 118, individuals can protect themselves from the heat and ensure a more enjoyable and secure summer road trip experience.

