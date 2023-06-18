Home » Beatles: a new song will be released, everything you need to know
Beatles: a new song will be released, everything you need to know

Beatles: a new song will be released, everything you need to know

The new Beatles song – Photo Ansa

A new Beatles song? It’s all true. Paul McCartney has managed to give one last track to Lennon fans.

In 1994, Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, had given McCartney several of the late singer and songwriter’s home demo recordings. The tape included Lennon’s love song “Now And Then”. But McCartney also said he’s concerned about how AI might be used in the future, given its ability to perform tricks like replacing a singer’s voice with another person’s. “This is all kind of scary,” he said.

What is it about

McCartney says he realized the technology could offer a new chance to work on music after watching Peter Jackson resurrect archival materials for Get Backhis documentary about the band.

Paul didn’t provide details on what he says is the last Beatles record, poised to emerge decades after Lennon was shot and killed in December 1980.

Is called “Now and Then” and is a demo of a song recorded by John Lennon in 1980. It was recorded on a cassette on a portable stereo at his home in the Dakotas of New York City the year before his death on December 9, 1980. This means that “Now and Then” it’s not a Beatles song, but rather an incomplete song from John Lennon’s solo career. Its notoriety is mainly due to the fact that it is probably one of the last unreleased songs recorded by John Lennon.

The new Beatles song

Over four decades after his death, John Lennon would once again sing with the Beatles. Well, sort of. Paul McCartney has revealed that an unreleased recording of Lennon called “Now and Then” will be published in 2023 as a sort of digital song for at the Beatles reunion. And, although a demo of this song has been around since 1980, machine learning technology will be used to create a new version of the track as a “new” Beatles song.

The Beatles have announced a new song
The new Beatles song is titled Now and Then – Photo Ansa

We just finished it, it will come out this yearLennon’s former bandmate McCartney said. It will be “the last Beatles album”.

If you’re picturing McCartney sitting at a keyboard and saying a ChatGPT, “sing a John Lennon line,” that’s not what happened. Instead, original material was used from a recording Lennon made before his death in 1980.

They were able to take John Lennon’s voice and make it pure through artificial intelligence, so they could mix the record.

