His disappearance from social networks had worried the followers: now, the influencer has decided to reveal the truth about his state of health

In the last period, Beatrice Valli has aroused the concern of followers due to some health problems that have kept her away from social. An apprehension that became more and more acute due to the silence of the influencer, later on hospitalizeddue to the dizziness. Nothing serious about her seemed to have affected her, since she was soon discharged from the hospital, although the causes of her discomfort had not been fully explained. At least, until recently.

After the Stories shared this morning by the mother and husband of the person concerned, Marco Fantini, Beatrice Valli clarified her health conditions. The influencer, through a post shared on his Instagram profile, has in fact revealed that he has undergone a series of investigations, which have led to a definitive diagnosis. The dizziness and all the symptoms encountered in the last period, of which he has kept his followers updated, would derive from a pathology which Valli has discovered to suffer during these days. On his social networks, the influencer confessed:

“Il acute vestibular deficit; this is what I have been experiencing this week. These are very heavy and hard days for me, it will take time I don’t know how long but I am putting all of myself to regain the strength and energy that I have always shown you. Unfortunately, sometimes we are not the ones who command our body but the day comes when maybe you have to say enough and really understand what makes you happy and serene, I hope to come back to you soon.“

There were immediate messages of support from followers, but also from Beatrice Valli’s colleagues. Under the post in question there are several supportive comments, including the inevitable one of her husband, Marco Fantini, of the sisters Eleonora e Beatricee di Giulia Salemi.

Beatrice Valli, what is the condition she suffers from: symptoms

The diagnosis has finally given an explanation to Beatrice Valli’s continuous state of malaise. It is not the first time, in fact, that the influencer has unbuttoned her health conditions, especially her dizziness, without knowing, however, what they depended on. A disabling situation for Valli, who in the last week discovered she was suffering from acute vestibular deficit.

The aforementioned condition, also referred to as vestibular neutritis, is a pathology that consists of the sudden asymmetry or functional loss of one – or both – of the peripheral vestibular systems. This condition involves a number of symptoms, such as nausea, He retched e dizzinessdisorders encountered by the same Valli over the last few weeks.