Beautiful holiday sayings for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook

Summer creates a holiday mood like no other season. Would you like to infect everyone else with it too? Then a few nice holiday sayings are just right!

Some are just starting their vacation, others are in the middle of it and still others have to be patient for a while or don’t get a summer vacation at all. We have put together suitable holiday sayings for every situation – sometimes beautiful and sentimental, sometimes funny. Greet your loved ones via WhatsApp and Co.!

Beautiful holiday sayings about sea and mountains – finally vacation!

Summer means sun and a good mood, good times with friends and family, parties or relaxing days off. Whether on the beach, in the mountains, on a nice campsite with the mobile home or on balconies, a few days of vacation are balm for the soul and incredibly important to escape the stress of everyday life and to really relax.

The Dalai Lama said that every year you should visit at least one place you haven’t visited, and we totally agree. It doesn’t always have to be a distant country. There are also beautiful places in Germany and neighboring countries that are worth seeing. After all, we have the North and Baltic Seas, but also the dreamlike Alps, at our disposal to spend a few pleasant days as a couple, with friends or with the whole family.

Send beautiful and funny holiday sayings free of charge

Are you now curious about what travel sayings we have prepared? You’re sure to find something in our gallery! Enjoy the good time! The Deavita team wishes you lots of fun and sun.

Holiday sayings for Instagram, WhatsApp or Facebook

Are you addicted to travel?

Cool holiday sayings – you can find me under the palm trees

Anticipation is the greatest joy

What is really important in life – Funny and humorous

For everyone who won’t be traveling

Joke about the holiday season and being overly cautious

Send funny holiday sayings and pictures for free

Quote from Tucholsky – Traveling is the longing for life

Vacation over – sayings funny and optimistic

Beautiful holiday sayings for the summer – eternal love

If your own journey is still a long time coming

Finally holidays?

Beautiful holiday sayings in a nutshell, perfect for the status

Have a nice holiday with a happy start

Time-out sayings – relaxation or not?!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

