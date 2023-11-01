Beauty Center in Almagro Closed for Illegal Medical Practice: Health and Safety Concerns Arise

Headline: Beauty Center in Almagro Closed for Illegal Practice of Medicine

Subtitle: Police raid reveals illegal treatments and lack of qualifications in Buenos Aires establishment

Almagro, Buenos Aires – A beauty center in the neighborhood of Almagro has been shut down by government agencies after being found guilty of conducting illegal medical practices. The establishment not only offered typical cosmiatry treatments but also advertised procedures that should only be performed by qualified healthcare professionals.

The Police of the City of Buenos Aires conducted a thorough investigation, which led to the raiding of the business premises on Tuesday. Police sources have stated that “illegal treatments were carried out that were detrimental to health.” The Criminal, Contraventional and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office Number 22, under the guidance of Dr. Minicis, had previously sought the intervention of the Crimes Against Health and Personal Safety Division to investigate claims of illegal medical practices at three addresses on Muñiz Street.

After discreetly surveilling the vicinity, law enforcement officials successfully confirmed the presence of a beauty center called “Bellezia” at the stated location. The individual responsible for the center utilized social media platforms to advertise various services, including platelet-rich treatments, deep facial cleansing, glow skin treatments, and buttocks pro-up. While many of these procedures fall within the scope of cosmiatry, certain intradermal applications require the expertise of medically trained professionals.

The lack of proper qualifications was a significant violation, prompting the closure of the establishment. In an official statement, it was revealed that the center’s manager “did not have any registration to support his preparation to carry out the same, putting the health and lives of those who attended for treatment at risk.” Consequently, the Court of First Instance for Criminal, Contravention and Misdemeanors Number 10 issued a search warrant for the investigated units on both the first floor and the ground floor.

During the raid carried out on Tuesday, law enforcement seized a significant amount of equipment, including disposable needles, hypodermic needles, disposable syringes, antioxidant vitamins, tension threads, hyaluronic acids, and three devices for dermatological treatments. They also confiscated a cell phone, a posnet machine, and various documents related to the case. The assistance of the Judicial Investigation Corps (CIJ) and the General Directorate of Inspection and Control (DGFyC) aided in the successful execution of the procedure. As a result, the properties on the ground floor were immediately closed for conducting unauthorized activities, while the involvement of the first-floor apartment is yet to be determined.

Notably, this is the second beauty center to face closure in recent days. Last week, City Police personnel intervened in a store located in the Villa Urquiza neighborhood. The personnel discovered the illegal manufacturing and sale of products that posed a health risk. Among the unauthorized items found were micro-dermabrasion machines, electroporators, ultracavitators, radiofrequency devices, and stimulators. The responsible individual is now facing charges for the irregular manufacture and sale of medical machinery without proper authorization from the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat) or the Ministry of Health.

This incident serves as a reminder to unsuspecting customers to remain vigilant when seeking beauty treatments and to always verify the qualifications and legality of the establishments they visit. The authorities are committed to ensuring public safety and cracking down on illegal practices within the beauty industry.

