Recipe for healthy wild herb soup with porcini mushrooms and grape seed oil Ingredients: 1 onion, 1 potato, 1 tbsp butter, 2 cl white wine, 1 liter vegetable stock, 50 ml yoghurt, salt, pepper, nutmeg, 50 g mixed wild herbs; porcini garnish: 2 large porcini mushrooms, juice of 1 lemon, salt, 2 tbsp grapeseed oil preparation:Steam the finely chopped onion in butter until translucent, deglaze with white wine. Pour in the vegetable stock and add the yoghurt. Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Bring the soup to the boil and finely grate the potatoes into the soup. Cook for 15 minutes.Cut the porcini mushrooms into slices, marinate with salt, lemon juice and grapeseed oil, leave to stand for ten minutes.Rinse the wild herbs, dab dry, pluck off the leaves; Take the soup off the stove, add the herbs and puree. Garnish with porcini mushrooms and herbs. Christine Reilers tip: Grapeseed oil is also used in skin care. Fruit seed extract has a smoothing effect, strengthens the cells and supports the regeneration of chapped skin.

