Beauty victim? Tell us about your case!

New website collects cases

(Bildquelle: Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay)

The topic of “cosmetic surgery” is still considered a taboo topic in Germany. A gigantic industry has now developed from it.

The number of official operations carried out worldwide in 2021 was almost 30.5 million; The leaders here were the USA and Brazil. According to the Association of German Aesthetic-Plastic Surgeons (VDAEPC), the number in Germany was 93,853; other sources even put it at 467,951.

Upper and lower eyelid lifts, breast enlargement and anti-wrinkle injections are particularly popular with women, who make up the majority of surgical cases (around 88 percent of patients). In Germany, male patients in particular opt for liposuction, followed by upper and lower eyelid lifts and procedures to treat gynecomastia.

Cosmetic surgery, like any medical procedure, carries potential risks and dangers. According to a survey commissioned by the Federal Office for Agriculture and Food (BLE) in 2007, more than one in five people experienced complications and after-effects. 15 percent of those injured even had significant scars. If you extrapolate the approximately 22% complications from the almost 470,000 operations in Germany, this results in around 103,000 botched cosmetic operations per year in Germany alone!

The problem with the numbers is that they do not adequately reflect the situation. There is no central reporting point or database in Germany that records all unsuccessful cosmetic surgeries. In addition, many of those affected avoid going public out of shame or do not know where to turn.

A new online platform wants to remedy this: Beautyopfer.de. There we would like to collect your reports, offer you the opportunity to network with others in the future, warn about the dangers of cosmetic surgery and take action against the black sheep of the industry. Of course, your request will be treated confidentially. If you wish, you can even submit your information anonymously. The information is then carefully checked and, if necessary, further measures are taken.

Background: This initiative is motivated by the fact that a person we know who has been harmed wants to protect others from such harm and also wants to support those who have been harmed. The person and those around them want to remain anonymous, like many other victims.

