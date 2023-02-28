Legs and arms amputated after surgery for a wrong diagnosis of cancer. About her Her rebirth thanks to the help of Bebe Vio, who helped her find the best prosthetics for her and gave her psychological support and, now, the process. An incredible story that of Anna Leonori46 years old, from Terni, mother of two boys who, today, after four years, faces the odyssey of the trial.

«I was forced to relive my ordeal, to undergo a visit in front of about fifteen experts. All this waiting to have justice for the damages I have suffered. The thing that pains me is that the hospital in Terni, my city, hasn’t even called me to visit in all these years”. Leonori has just returned from the medical examination ordered by the civil court as part of the preventive technical assessment. The expert panel will have to pronounce on the damages suffered by Anna, who for a year, thanks to the advice of the champion Bebe Vio, has been using the new generation prostheses purchased thanks to many kind-hearted people. For the ordeal that led to Anna losing her legs and arms, the “Santa Maria” hospital in Terni, the Regina Elena hospital in Rome and the Romagna Ausl were called into question. Attorney Francesca Abbati forwarded a request to open a claim for compensation for the damage suffered by the woman, mother of two boys aged 13 and 17, to the structures that treated her. Procedure that had no result, to the point that Abbati and her colleague, Simona Leonelli, were forced to turn to the civil court.

«The very expensive prostheses purchased thanks to the fundraising of voluntary and private associations have changed my life – says Anna. I am well aware that I will never have autonomy again but they have given me back a minimum of dignity in everyday life. Everyday life is made up of many things, some I will never be able to do alone again, others thanks to prostheses yes. The problem is that they deteriorate and are only guaranteed for two years. The need to have compensation for what I have suffered is not a whim. I live every day with the worry that a piece might break, which would force me back into a wheelchair.” The ordeal begins in 2014, when Anna gets the terrible diagnosis, that of a malignant tumor that requires invasive surgery. She goes elsewhere, she is operated on in Rome with the removal of the uterus, ovaries, 40 lymph nodes and bladder, replaced with an orthotopic one. Histology will show it wasn’t a tumor. From then on, for 4 years, she had infections, fever, excruciating pain, hospitalizations. Until October 7, 2017, when she was hospitalized and operated on for an “acute generalized peritonitis caused by the perforation of the new bladder” which she received after being diagnosed with cancer. From there a month and a half in a deep coma in resuscitation, her transfer to Cesena and the harsh reality that requires the amputation of legs and arms. Anna has in mind what Bebe Vio told her in her darkest moments: «You will learn to move from one place to another and in your suitcases you will only have prostheses. You will lead a life that is as close to normal as possible.” She, who faces life with incredible strength “thanks to her children, my backbone” is just waiting for justice. «The experts will conclude their work in June. I don’t know how this phase will play out but I know for sure that they won’t get rid of me in any way. If necessary, I will also face the trial ».

