Of Antonella Sparvoli

In half of the cases, the pain is caused by a rotator cuff injury. We talk about it in the Corriere Salute on newsstands for free with the Corriere on Thursday 16 February

We are publishing a preview of part of an article in the new Corriere Salute. You can read the full text on the free issue on newsstands Thursday 16 February or in Pdf on the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera

Shoulder pain is a common occurrence, especially after the age of 50-60. In about 50 percent of cases at its origin there are lesions, more or less relevant, at the level of the rotator cuff, a structure formed by four tendons that contribute to the movement of this joint in the various planes of space.

Why is there more talk of tendinopathies than of shoulder tendonitis?

The tendons of the cuff are overused in relation to their size and can therefore undergo tendonitis and tendinosis with relative ease – stated Alessandro Castagna, full professor and director of the School of specialization of orthopedics and traumatology at Humanitas University and head of the surgery unit of the shoulder of the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Milan -. Tendonitis is an inflammation of a tendon, while tendinosis is a degenerative process. In reality, the border between these two conditions is very blurred, so we prefer to speak of tendinopathy, which takes into account both components. Tendinopathy can have different levels of severity: from tendon micro-injuries it can lead to actual partial or complete ruptures of the tendon itself. See also Lose weight while sitting and in 10 minutes? It is doable thanks to this quick and easy exercise

You can continue reading the article in Corriere Salute on newsstands for free on Thursday 16 February or in PDF on the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera.