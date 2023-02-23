TORINO – The presence of Paul Pogbayesterday at lunchtime, in the last workout at It continued with teammates before leaving for France, it was illusory: the Octopus, like Frederick Churchwho, unlike the Frenchman, however, remained to work in the gym, have not been called up by Massimiliano Allegri for the trip to Nantes, where Juventus are playing the qualification for the round of 16 of the Europa League to continue the European adventure. At this point, the hopes of seeing the midfielder again (who would be making his season debut) and the winger on the pitch are shifted to Tuesday evening’s derby.

The recovery of the Church

The Juventus coach must thus give up on Chiesa, who had played a week ago at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg against Nantes, contributing with his header, on the launch of Of Mariato the network of Vlahovic. It will be a heavy renunciation, which however was in the air because the former Fiorentina player had already missed the last day of the championship at Spezia due to muscle fatigue from which he has not yet fully recovered: not having him at his best, Allegri he preferred that he stay at home, so as to be able to continue with his personalized work, rather than take on the hardships of an away match without having the possibility to take the field. In this way Chiesa has five days ahead of him to be fully recovered for the match against the Torino – which will be directed by Chiffi – where it could prove decisive again.

Pogba, here we go

On the other hand, Pogba’s forfeit is not surprising despite the Frenchman having just returned from two consecutive days of training with the group, including yesterday morning’s refinement which should have opened the doors to the call-up or not: to curb the enthusiasm and the desire to return to Campo del Polpo was Allegri himself, who did not want to take further risks after a nightmare season experienced by the Frenchman, between recoveries and slowdowns in recovery. The Octopus has so far only been called up against Monza, at the end of January, before raising the white flag, but now his knee is much better. At this point it becomes increasingly probable that his name will enter the squad for the derby, the real goal circled in red on the calendar.