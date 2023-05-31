Because everyone wonders if coffee is bad for you or not: let those who know about it answer | The authoritative study

Coffee: is it good or bad for your health? An authoritative scientific study on the effects of this historical drink answers.

Is it healthy or bad to drink coffee? And how much should you consume? And does it make a difference if it’s sweet, bitter or with added sweetener? Extensive research on the health of coffee consumers has tried to figure this out.

In Italy, coffee is a ritual, almost a religion, a moment of aggregation. So no joke: coffee is serious business. In the Peninsula – where it is said to have appeared for the first time in Europe: in Venice in 1570 – coffee is above all culture and tradition. Italians are good consumers of it, even if not exaggerated (4.5 kilos per capita per year, just over a third of the 12 kilograms consumed by the Finns).

Of this ancient drink where, in addition to the roasting of the coffee bean, the quality of the water is also fundamental (which represents 90% of the drink), with a temperature that must remain between 93 and 96 degrees, otherwise the aromas will become flattened , the inhabitants of the Belpaese are above all passionate admirers.

There are also those – obviously in Naples, one of the Italian coffee capitals together with Turin, Treviso, Trieste, Venice, Milan – who have proposed making coffee a world heritage site.

Coffee: what effects it has on health

As also happens with other historical drinks – see wine and beer – too coffee is the subject of numerous scientific studies which aim to find out if it is good or bad for your health, if it should be taken with or without sugar, how many cups you can have every day, etc. Or again: is it better to drink it sweet or bitter? Better decaf?

Previously some studies have found that moderate consumption of coffee are associated with one greater longevity and at ahigher life expectancy. These are the conclusions of a survey that appeared in 2022 on theEuropean Journal of Preventive Cardiology and conducted by researchers at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute, in Melbourne (Australia).

The team of scientists studied the health effects of ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee, trying to understand how different types of coffee were associated with arrhythmias, cardiovascular problems and deaths. Using data from the British biobank, the experts studied a sample of adults aged between 40 and 69, comparing the data collected on 449,563 healthy participants.

What the Australian study says about coffee consumption

After completing a questionnaire on their coffee consumption, the volunteers were divided and grouped according to the amount and type of coffee consumed. The study showed that those who drank 2-3 cups of decaffeinated coffee had a 14% lower risk of dying from health problems. A percentage that was further reduced (up to 27%) for consumers of ground coffee. The least benefits (8-11% chance of death) were found among instant coffee drinkers.

The risk of cardiovascular disease was also lower in consumers of ground, deca or instant coffee (by 20%, 6% and 9%, respectively). In short, a moderate coffee consumption according to the authors of the research has a positive effect on health. It still remains to be understood which of the over 100 active biological components of coffee (the best known of which is caffeine) are the substances associated with these benefits.

A new study on unsweetened, sweetened or sweetened coffee

Other more recent studies have refined the research on the positive effects of coffee on health. Previous investigations, as seen, have found that consuming coffee is associated with a lower risk of death. Without however distinguishing between unsweetened coffee, coffee with sugar or with the addition of natural sweeteners.

A question that a large study that appeared on Annals of Internal Medicine. This new research has revealed that the Habitual consumption of coffee reduces mortality from all causes, even when drunk with sugar.

The same positive effect on the reduction of mortality was found for each type of coffee, including decaffeinated. The results in the case of habitual consumers of natural sweeteners are much less clear-cut (although they are increasingly being targeted by those who accuse them of potential side effects on health).

The surprising results of Chinese research on coffee consumers

The study was conducted by a working group from Southern Medical University in Guangzhou (China). Chinese researchers looked at questionnaire responses from more than 171,000 people in the UK who didn’t suffer from heart disease or cancer. Participants were asked to answer questions about their eating and health behavior, in order to understand their coffee consumption habits.

For nearly seven years, the researchers followed the study participants and eventually found that in all of the coffee consumers (bitter or sweetened) the risk of death is about 30% lower compared to those who do not consume coffee at all.

Going into more detail, the data say that the research participants who in almost seven years of observation had drunk any quantity of bitter coffee (therefore unsweetened) had a lower probability of dying (from 16 to 21%) than participants who did not they drank coffee. Those who drank 1.5 to 3.5 cups of sweetened coffee per day — about 1 teaspoon of sugar per cup — had a 29% to 31% lower risk of death than non-drinkers. On the other hand, the results relating to the effects on health in consumers of coffee with artificial sweeteners were inconclusive.

When drinking coffee is a good and healthy habit

For Chinese researchers, therefore, consume an average of 2-4 cups of coffee a day it should be one of them good habits to maintain your health. With the exception, as we know, of pregnant or breastfeeding women, who should avoid drinking coffee. The same goes for those who suffer from particular health problems for whom the consumption of coffee has been advised against by their doctor or specialist.

In short, special cases aside, science itself seems to give the green light to the consumption of coffee, confirming that this drink is also beneficial for health. The threats, for coffee, seem to come rather from climate change.

Indeed, a report by Christian Aid envisages worrying scenarios for the coffee industry. There is a risk that climate change will reduce the land available for coffee cultivation by more than half by 2100. There is talk of a loss of 54.4% of land suitable for growing coffee, a problem that will hit Africa above all.

