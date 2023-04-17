Because fennel must never be missing from your shopping cart

Il fennel it is a vegetable with multiple beneficial properties, which should never be missing from the shopping list of those who want to maintain a balanced and healthy diet. In this article, I will explain why fennel is so important for our health, how to use it in the kitchen and what its nutritional properties are.

The nutritional properties of fennel

Fennel is a vegetable rich in vitamins and mineralsi, including vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium and calcium. Additionally, it also contains important antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds, such as flavonoids and phenols, which can help prevent many chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart disease.

A portion of fennel (100 grams) contains about 17 calories, 1.2 grams of protein, 0.2 grams of fat and 3.1 grams of carbohydrates, including 1.2 grams of fiber. Fennel is also an excellent source of water, which helps keep our body hydrated.

The health benefits of fennel

But it’s not just for its nutritional properties that fennel is so important. Indeed, the fennel it is also a very versatile food that can be used in many different ways in the kitchen. It can be eaten raw, in salads, or cooked in the oven, steamed or pan-fried, as a side dish or main ingredient in many dishes.

Additionally, fennel is also a highly regarded ingredient for its ability to improve digestion. In fact, it contains a substance called anethole, which stimulates the production of gastric juices and helps reduce abdominal swelling and acidity. Furthermore, the vegetable to which these lines are dedicated has carminative properties, ie it helps to eliminate intestinal gas and prevent the formation of meteorism.

But that’s not all: fennel is also an ally for the health of teeth and gums, thanks to its ability to reduce bacterial plaque and prevent infections. Additionally, some studies have shown that fennel can help lower blood cholesterol and improve heart health, thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

How to use fennel in the kitchen

To make the most of the properties of fennel in the kitchen, here are some ideas:

Add fennel to your salads : cut it into thin slices and season it with oil, vinegar and salt for a fresh and crunchy salad.

: cut it into thin slices and season it with oil, vinegar and salt for a fresh and crunchy salad. Create a tasteful outline: cook the fennel in a pan with garlic, oil and parsley for a tasty and light side dish.

cook the fennel in a pan with garlic, oil and parsley for a tasty and light side dish. Use it as the main ingredient: fennel is an excellent ingredient for soups and risottos, which give it a delicate and aromatic flavour.

Furthermore, fennel is also a very popular ingredient in cooking due to its ability to combine well with many other foods, such as fish, meat, potatoes and carrots.

In summary, fennel is a vegetable with many beneficial properties that should never be missing from your shopping cart. Thanks to its versatility in the kitchen and its ability to improve digestion and the health of our body, fennel is a food that is worth discovering and experimenting with.

Therefore, if you want to maintain a balanced and healthy diet, don’t forget to include it in your daily diet, especially if you need to lose weight.

Not only that: fennel it is also a vegetable that can be easily grown at home, both in pots and in the garden, and can be harvested throughout the year. This way, you can be sure of its freshness and quality, and make sure you always have a healthy and tasty vegetable on hand.

Furthermore, fennel is a very cheap and low-cost food, which can be easily purchased at local markets or supermarkets. This makes it an ideal choice for those who want to maintain a healthy diet without breaking the bank.

Warning: the taste of fennel, for some people, can be excessively bitter. In this case, it can be used in combination with other ingredients, such as carrots or potatoes, to soften its flavor and make it more palatable.

Furthermore, fennel can also be used as a natural remedy for some ailments, such as sore throat or cough. In fact, the vegetable has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help reduce inflammation and prevent respiratory tract infections.

Per prepare an infusion of fennelSimply boil a cup of water and add a few tablespoons of fennel seeds. Leave to infuse for a few minutes, then filter and drink while still hot. This natural remedy can also be used to relieve stomach pain, nausea and flatulence.

In conclusion, fennel is a vegetable with multiple beneficial properties, which can be used in many different ways in the kitchen and as a natural remedy for some small health problems. Thanks to its versatility, its freshness and its cheapness, fennel is a food that is worth discovering and experimenting with, for a balanced and healthy diet.