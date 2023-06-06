because it’s a good idea to always keep some in the freezer

Food symbol of the hottest days, the ice-cream it is mainly consumed in the beautiful season: according to a survey carried out by Bva-Doxacommissioned byInstitute of Italian Gelato and administered to a sample of more than 2,000 people, almost all Italians (98%) declare, in fact, that they consume it in summer.

FOR GOOD HYDRATION: this sweet contains much water and can therefore contribute to the hydration of the body. In fact, water is an essential component of ice cream, bearing in mind that this food is actually a liquid that is brought to a solid state through cold. The amount of water contained in the mixture fluctuates from 35% up to 70% and of course i fruit flavours they have more than the cream ones, while sorbets, ice lollies and granitas contain the most of them all.

EXCELLENT IN NUTRITIONAL LEVEL: and dense based on milk or egg cream also contain proteins of high nutritional value, rich in highly unavailable essential amino acids necessary for the regenerative function of the tissues, important at all ages. There are also the fibre when ingredients that are rich in it are used to prepare it, such as fruit watery and oily or cereal derivativessuch as biscuits and waffles.

TO FILL UP WITH ENERGY: the carbohydrates contained in the ice cream are the lactose, derived from milk, the fructose, from fruit, and the sucrose or common sugar. It’s about sugars ready to use, essential for the metabolism of red blood cells and nervous tissue and useful nutrients on every occasion of movement, and especially in the phase of recovery in any sport activity. In the ice cream there are, also depending on the flavor you choose, vitamine A e B2, calcium and phosphorus from milk and cream, potassium, vitamin C from watery fruit, Vitamin E and polyunsaturated fatty acids from oily fruitantioxidant elements from cacao and from coffee.

DIET ALLY: air is essential in the product and without air it could not exist as we know it, because it would be a block of ice without the taste and palatability that make it so delicious. L’air weighs nothing and has no caloriesbut contributes to give more volume, which can be important from a psychological point of view given that you also eat with your eyes and see a nice helping of your favorite dessert satisfies moreover. The quantity of air incorporated in the various products depends on the recipe and the result to be obtained: lots of air makes ice cream softer, less air makes it more consistent and pasty until it becomes as hard as an ice lolly, which in fact has very little air. However, it should be emphasized that the air contained in ice cream you don’t paybecause in Italy it is sold by weight.

IN EVERY MOMENT OF THE DAY: when to take a gourmet break? According to what emerges from the survey, for two out of three Italians the best time is there afternoon snack. One out of two Italians also appreciates it a lot end of dinner (49%) o in evening (41%) and more than one in ten declares that they also consume it as lunch substitute or dinner.

NO PRESERVATIVES, JUST COLD: the main erroneous opinion relating to packaged ice cream, which emerges from the research, is that the industrial product contains preservatives. Actually in the packaged ice cream they do not come never used preservatives as it is the cold itself the natural preservative for excellence. Consequently, strict compliance with the cold chain becomes essential to maintain the best organoleptic qualities, as underlined by Giovanna Rufo, food technologist of the Istituto Gelati Italiani. In the end, no hydrogenated fats: in packaged ice creams the fatty part is represented by milk fats or vegetable oils and fats.