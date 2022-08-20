There is no escape and perhaps you have to get over it: when mosquitoes (females) go hunting for a human being to bite, they inevitably reach their target.

All the paraphernalia of prevention and defense against their attacks put in place so far seems to be of little use. Even the scientists who have been studying its biological mechanisms for years, in order to try to discover its weak points, have had to give up in the face of new evidence: mosquitoes (of the Aedes aegypti species) have developed safety systems that are redundant in the sense of smell so as to always be able to recognize our particular smell even if the relative receptors are eliminated.

This was discovered by a group of researchers from the United States and Sweden who published the study in the journal Cell. around 800 thousand people die in the world) and the increase in their diffusion due to climate change, the news throws some despair.