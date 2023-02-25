This is normally always the case, but the war had turned things around and as of last year diesel was the most expensive fuel

For the past few days, diesel has been cheaper than petrol: in normal times this is a situation that doesn’t make the news because its price has always been lower than that of petrol. However, by August the ratio had reversed and diesel had become the most expensive fuel for a variety of reasons related to war, oil price hikes and sanctions.

Diesel is the most used fuel in industry and in transport, it is also sometimes used as fuel for heating. For these reasons, it has always received favorable tax treatment and the excise duties, i.e. the fixed amount taxes which weigh on each liter of fuel sold and which therefore contribute to determining the price for the consumer, are lower than those on petrol – more used instead for private transport.

With the beginning of the war, the drop in diesel imports from Russia, which supplied the European Union with about 30 percent of its needs, caused the prices to rise considerably, which even exceeded those of petrol, completely canceling out the advantage tax. The price of diesel was higher than that of petrol throughout the spring, and then traditionally fell again during the summer.

In September, however, it started to rise again, both in view of the winter period (diesel oil is also used as a source of heating) and because operators began to buy it in massive quantities to stock up, given that at European Union level the to impose an embargo, i.e. an import ban, on Russian oil. It was then effectively introduced: for crude products from 5 December last year, for refined products (including diesel) from 5 February.

According to the statements of the president of UNEM (Unione Energie per la Mobilità) Claudio Spinaci, reported by various newspapers, market movements were not unusual for diesel, which even before the war was subject to fluctuations that sometimes took it above the price of petrol. However, the increases were offset by lower excise duties, so the consumer almost never noticed it. The war, on the other hand, caused quotations to rise so much that the tax advantage of diesel was unable to compensate for the increases.

Now the situation has changed somewhat and the energy markets are more stable. In fact, there is no longer any fear of the lack of diesel and this has caused its prices to decrease. Spinach explains that «these tensions then eased with the progressive rebalancing of the international markets and since November a clear downward trend has emerged which today brought both products back [benzina e gasolio] close to pre-war levels, with the price differential returning to historical levels. […] Then it shouldn’t be forgotten that, as for gas, diesel stocks are high, temperatures are all in all mild and we are approaching a period in which the demand for diesel tends to decrease unlike that of petrol».

