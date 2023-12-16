because patients still use it little (and doctors a lot) – breaking latest news

Italian Digital Health Record: A Monument of Digital Healthcare Struggling to Gain Traction

The electronic health record (EHR) in Italy is a comprehensive tool intended to modernize and streamline healthcare, but its implementation and utilization vary greatly across the country. According to data from the Agency for Digital Italy (Agid) dashboard, there are over 418 million digitized reports uploaded and 57 million ESFs activated in all Italian regions and provinces. However, the use of this tool is patchy, with wide discrepancies in its adoption and functionality.

Dashboard data from the last quarter of 2023 reveals that healthcare companies are utilizing the EHR with percentages ranging from a mere 0.5% in Molise to a commendable 100% in Lombardy, Tuscany, and the Province of Trento. Similarly, the usage among doctors varies from a low of 3% in Lazio and Liguria to a perfect 100% in Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Sardinia, the Province of Trento, and Valle d’Aosta. Citizens’ engagement with the EHR also ranges from 1% in the Marche to a robust 81% in Emilia Romagna, with data from 10 regions and provinces still missing.

Altroconsumo, an Italian consumer association, conducted a survey regarding the content of the ESF (Electronic Health Record). Despite the EHR’s intended purpose of allowing citizens to trace and consult their health history and share it with healthcare professionals for more effective and efficient services, the reality presents a different picture. The investigation highlighted significant differences in the organization of the sites, the data contained, and the services available to citizens.

Concerns were also raised about the summary health profile, a core component of the EHR that should be filled out by the family doctor. However, in many cases, this section is missing or incomplete. While progress has been made in providing a more comprehensive summary of health data in the ESF compared to previous years, extra services, such as the ability to book exams and visits, are not universally available.

Although some portals received a positive evaluation for offering additional services, only half of the 19 analyzed sites were found to have fully functional and comprehensive electronic health records. This underscores the uneven progress in the implementation and utilization of the EHR system in Italy.

As the Italian healthcare system continues to grapple with the challenges of digitizing records and ensuring their accessibility and functionality, there is a clear need for concerted efforts in standardizing and optimizing the use of the electronic health record across the country. The ultimate goal is to provide citizens with a seamless and efficient healthcare experience, supported by a robust and accessible digital health record system.

