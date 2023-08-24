Because the arm where the Covid vaccine is received can make a difference

According to a new study published in the journal eBioMedicine, the immune response may be better.

After the vaccination schedule, capable of influencing the immune response, another open question seems to have found a scientific explanation: it is the arm where doses and boosters of the same vaccine are received, such as the one against Covid, the choice of which seems to be able to influence the development of a better immune response. In other words, those who will receive the new vaccine updated for the new variants in the autumn or will undergo the first vaccination cycle because they have not yet been immunized, would do better to choose carefully in which arm (deltoid muscle) to receive the injection because, according to a new study published in the journal eBioMedicine Of The Lancet, the immune response may be stronger if doses and boosters end up in the same arm.

Choosing the same arm for doses of the same vaccine can improve the immune response

The first evidence of the development of a better immune response following the administration of different doses of the same vaccine on the same arm dates back to the 1960s, but the results of these studies and subsequent research were not sufficient to support the conferment of a greater protection against serious infections and diseases. A research team from Saarland University, in Homburg, Germany, therefore wanted to shed light on the matter, examining the immune responses of about 300 people who have never had Covid and have completed the first vaccination cycle (two doses) with Pfizer between March and September 2021.

Study participants were divided into two groups: one that received both injections in the same arm (ipsilaterale) and one who received the second dose in the arm opposite that of the first (contralateral). Two weeks after the completion of the vaccination series, all study participants underwent a blood sample for the analysis of the immune response (antibody, antibody-mediated, and humoral, immune cell-mediated).

This investigation has shown that certain immune cells, called CD8+ T cells – also known as “killer T cells” – were detected in 67% of people who received the two doses in the same arm compared with 43% of those who received injections in the opposite arms. However, the number of antibodies in those who received injections in the same arm was no higher than in those who received injections in opposite arms. “Unlike killer T cells, antibodies do not immediately kill a virus but neutralize it, preventing it from causing further damage and making it easier for cells called macrophages to find it and destroy itexplained study co-author Martina Sester.

The interesting thing is, however, that the antibodies of those who had received the two doses in the same arm “they bound better to the Spike viral proteinSester added, which would suggest increased antibody protection compared to those who had received the two doses on different arms.

According to the study authors, it would therefore be possible that people respond better to doses received in the same arm because the vaccines they target the lymph nodes themselves, making those same lymph nodes more active in producing immune cells and fighting infection. “Higher neutralizing antibody activity and higher CD8 T-cell levels may have implications for protection in infection and severe disease, and support preference for ipsilateral vaccination – concluded the scholars – . Knowing how to best induce and enhance humoral and cellular immune responses may be relevant for elderly individuals or immunocompromised patients”.