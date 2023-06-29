Because the bed should never be made as soon as you wake up: here are the consequences this habit has on your health

Everyone likes to have a tidy house, but making the bed as soon as you wake up is a really bad habit: the reason will leave us speechless

It’s not easy to keep the house clean and tidy, especially when daily commitments absorb most of our time. This is why we always try to do everything in a hurry, as soon as possible, so as to quickly check off the things to do from our list. Yet, there is a bad habit that many have and that we should avoid: making the bed as soon as you get up. The reason? She will truly blow our mind.

Let’s face it, most of us, after washing our faces, teeth and perhaps before taking a refreshing shower, rush to tidy up the bed. This type of routine, however, is harmful and can cause consequences that we don’t even imagine in the long run.

Why it’s wrong to make the bed as soon as you get up: stop this bad habit

Whether it’s summer or winter, while we sleep our body reaches a certain temperature and, when we turn around, move and so on, we leave traces of ourselves on sheets, pillowcases and blankets. Not only hair and dead cells, but also sweat, humidity and the like. Although we take care to change the linen frequently, we certainly do not replace it every single day. Here then is that factors come into play that, in the long run, could prove risky.

Making the bed as soon as you get up: why it's wrong, what it entails

First, make the bed as soon as you wake up, while it is still “wet” from the night just passed, it means that that same humidity will eventually be absorbed from sheets, blankets and even from the mattress. Consequently, over time, mold could arise, which is harmful to our health, as we well know.

Let’s not forget, then, that the bed and its components, such as pillows, are one of the favorite places as well refuge for mites. If we don’t give the linen, the mattress, time to “breathe” we will go to promote their proliferation because we will create the ideal environment for them.

Bad smells, microbes, mould, are some of the consequences we face if we don’t make it a habit to leave the bed unmade for at least an hour while we air the room. Let’s make sure, then, after getting up, to spread out the sheets as best we can, crumple the pillows and then open the windows. Let’s dedicate ourselves to something else, such as breakfast, dressing and make-up and, only at the end, tidy up.

