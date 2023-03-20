Anyone who has any rudiments of medicine knows this well. In the human organism there are three organs considered noble: the heart, the brain and the kidney. But if we are extremely attentive to the first two, also in terms of prevention and early diagnosis of any problems, we tend to forget about the kidneys. They suffer in silence and we often notice that something is wrong when the damage is already extensive.

In these phases, the risks of heart attack (and unfortunately also of stroke, given that any alterations to the arteries can also affect the vessels that supply the central nervous system) also increase. And not just for the chronic kidney disease, already recognized as an independent risk factor for these conditions as well as for heart failure, but also for other pathologies. To remind us that the well-being of the kidney goes hand in hand with that of the heart is an original study that appeared in JAMA Cardiology, conducted by experts from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Research shows, starting directly from biopsies of renal tissue, how there are associations between lesions of the organ with suboptimal examinations and dangers for the heart in people who do not present specific risks.

The kidney “talks” to the heart

The investigation examined pathological kidney tissue for renal failure stored at the Boston Kidney Biopsy Cohort from nearly 600 patients. Pathologists scored the lesions observed, based on the chronic kidney disease observed. Then, by analyzing any hospitalizations and patient medical records, the information was associated. After an average observation period of five and a half years in all subjects whose renal tissues were analysed, strokes, heart attacks, heart failure or death from cardiovascular causes were observed in just under 20% of patients.

Two kidney abnormalities are seen most often in those at greatest risk: excessive accumulation of substances in one area of ​​the filtration unit of the kidney and thickening of the walls of the arterioles of the kidney itself. On top of that, a diagnosis of renal vascular disease, a diagnosis of diabetic kidney disease, or increased severity of chronic kidney lesions have been found to increase the risk to the heart and brain. In particular, people with severe diabetes for many years had an increased risk of heart disease. In short, kidneys, diabetes and heart must be considered together. “The kidneys and heart are organs that talk to each other extensively and directly,” recalls the lead author Leo F. Buckley“.

We monitor the health of the kidney

The American study follows the publication of a Japanese research that highlights the close relationship between kidney health and stroke risk. However, the Japanese study points out another aspect: small alterations in renal function must be identified in time, otherwise there is the risk of not recognizing them and not understanding who is at risk.

Do you think that already in the presence of proteinuria, i.e. protein in the urine test tube, together with a limited function of “cleansing” the blood by the kidney, the risk of undergoing a stroke. The study was conducted by researchers from the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center coordinated by Kaori Miwa and appeared on Neurology. For those suffering from chronic renal insufficiency, the risk would be particularly high for a stroke linked to an embolism originating from the heart. but that’s not all: alterations in kidney function, ie the low filtration rate, are also correlated with a greater risk of disability after cardioembolic stroke. Poor renal filtration capacity and particularly significant proteinuria are linked to an increased risk of death during hospitalization.

Simple tests to suspect kidney problems

“These studies once again confirm the role of the kidney as a risk sensor for cardio and cerebrovascular diseases – he explains Robert Pontremoli, director of the Medical Clinic of the University of Genoa. The close link between renal function alterations and complications such as stroke or myocardial infarction is today appreciable at various levels: epidemiological, due to the high prevalence and incidence of cardiovascular disease in nephropathic patients, pathophysiological (just think of the role of renal disease in facilitating the development of heart failure and ischemic heart disease) and therapeutic, with new classes of drugs have recently been shown to simultaneously improve the renal and cardiac prognosis in patients at risk”. In short, experts know “dangerous” relationships between kidney and heart and associated risks But we tend to forget about kidney health.

Renal alterations are almost always asymptomatic and for this reason they must be specifically looked for by carrying out some simple blood chemistry and urinary tests, now within everyone’s reach. “By measuring the urinary excretion of albumin (the so-called microalbuminuria) and the renal filtration capacity (the GFR or glomerular filtration rate) it is possible to obtain precise estimates of the risk of heart attack and/or stroke in the long term (5-10 years) in an additive way compared to the traditional parameters used in calculators of risk (diabetes, hypertension, smoking, etc.) – recalls Pontremoli. The large-scale application of these tests, simple, inexpensive and non-“invasive” for the patient could certainly lead to a better identification of subjects at risk for which preventive and targeted therapeutic measures are indicated”.